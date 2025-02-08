PDP Leaders Vow To Retrieve Mandate From Nwoko, Resolve To Commence Legal Process

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta North senatorial district yesterday resolved to commence legal processes to retrieve the party’s senatorial mandate from Senator Ned Nwoko who recently defected to All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party leaders stated this at a meeting summoned and presided over by the Delta State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme.

Nwoko, who represents the senatorial district, formally left PDP on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, citing crisis within his former party. He has since joined the APC.

Nwoko’s defection comes amid the State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s denial of defection plans to the APC.

However, the motion for the retrieval of the mandate from Nwoko was moved at the meeting by the member representing Ika federal constituency at the House of Representatives and seconded by the Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, (DSHA), Hon. Emeka Nwobi.

The motion was put to a voice vote by the deputy governor and it was adopted by the people.

Addressing the party leaders, the deputy governor, Onyeme, said all elected and appointed officials of the state government are PDP ambassadors.

Onyeme urged the leaders to be in touch with the grassroots and ensure members are not dissuaded by the opposition parties.

He said their political offices are platforms to serve humanity, the PDP and Delta State, noting that Delta North is the party’s bride which should jealously guard to maintain its dominance.

He told the PDP leaders to embark on various forms of empowerment programmes and directed the PDP senatorial and local government chairmen to ensure that they attended party activities and meetings.

Onyeme emphasised the need for elected and appointed officials to always go to the wards and council areas and asked council chairmen to jettison the habit of staying in Asaba.

“Delta North should remain PDP dominant Senatorial District. We must consolidate our position as the main determinant for all elections in Delta state.

