PANDEF, IPOB In Media War Over Inclusion Of Niger Delta In Biafra Agitation

LAGOS DECEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Pan Niger Delta Forum and the Indigenous People of Biafra exchanged words, on Wednesday, over the alleged inclusion of the Niger Delta region in IPOB’s Biafran secessionist agenda.

PANDEF, through its National Youth Leader, Donben Donyegha, released a statement in Port Harcourt rejecting any association with Biafra, reaffirming its commitment to a united Nigeria built on equity and justice.

However, IPOB dismissed the concerns, calling them “garbage” and reiterating that it does not force communities to join the Biafran cause.

In the statement, Donyegha decried the inclusion of Niger Delta communities in IPOB’s plans as “provocative and insulting” to the region’s leaders and people.

“We, therefore, warn that the continued inclusion of PANDEF areas or communities into the so-called Biafra Republic is provocative. Any further attempt to disregard or belittle our leaders and fathers by claiming Niger Delta towns or territories as part of Biafra will meet strong resistance from us, the youths. Niger Delta is not Biafra,” he declared.

PANDEF reiterated its advocacy for a united Nigeria under a federal system where states manage their resources and contribute taxes to the Federal Government.

“We believe in the unity of Nigeria, but it must be a Nigeria where sub-national entities control their God-given resources while supporting the centre with taxes for territorial integrity and foreign diplomacy,” Donyegha stated.

Responding in an interview, IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, refuted claims of forcing communities into the Biafran agenda.

He attributed such allegations to misinformation spread by a splinter group operating under the guise of IPOB.

“IPOB is not part of the group forcing any community in Nigeria to join Biafra State. Those doing so in the name of Biafra are content creators from Finland autopilot group, and they are not part of IPOB,” Powerful said.

He emphasised that IPOB’s focus remained on achieving independence through peaceful means, including a referendum where individuals can freely decide their allegiance.

“When referendum comes, people decide what they want; nobody will force them into the new nation called Biafra,” he said.

Powerful called for restraint, urging media outlets and groups to stop linking IPOB with fringe elements.

“IPOB remains what it was from the beginning and will not shift ground until Biafra independence is fully announced by the United Nations. Every tribe and clan will have the freedom to decide their fate during the referendum,” he said.

Punch

