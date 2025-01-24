Over 1000 Clerics Unite For 2025 Day Of Prayers, Pledge Continuous Support For Rev. Waive

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Over 1,000 top clergymen drawn from Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu federal constituency and other parts of Delta Central, Delta State, on Thursday gathered for 2025 edition of the Rev Waive Annual Day of Prayers.

The prayers session held at the Ughelli Kingdom Hall, brought together Christian leaders from all five blocs of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), including the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Christian Council of Nigeria, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), OAIC, and ECWA/COCIN.

The event focused on intercessions for Rev Francis Ejiroghene Waive, a ranking member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business. Rev Waive, who is also a distinguished pastor with a longstanding reputation, received overwhelming support and blessings from the assembled Christian leaders.

The clerics praised Rev Waive for maintaining his integrity in politics and for his developmental strides in Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Federal Constituency, which he represents in the National Assembly. They declared their unflinching support for his political aspirations, stating they would mobilize their church members to vote for him, irrespective of the political platform he chooses.

“You have brought no reproach to the name of Christ in your political career. We are proud of the positive impact you continue to make, not just in your constituency but in the nation at large,” the Christian leaders affirmed.

Prayers were also offered for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, with clergymen commending Rev Waive for fostering harmonious relationships with both state and federal governments.

Rev Julius Fovie, speaking to newsmen after the session, reflected on the significance of the gathering: “When we started this prayer session in 2019, some mocked us, saying clergymen have no voter influence. Today, those same people now beg for prayers. Rev Waive should continue to be strong and do exploits.”

On his part Rev Sunday Oghenechovwe thanked God for keeping his servant and expressed faith that God will continue to keep him. Rev Emmanuel Eredoro urged Rev Waive to continue to raise the bar in quality representation and good governance.

The prayer session featured notable Christian leaders, including Rev Fr Jesuovie, Archbishop Solomon Gbakara, Archbishop T.E. Obie, Ven Azugo, Ven Kpangban, Ven B.A.C. Awaritoma, Pastor Gab Onobiokor, Bishop Idoro, Bishop Chris Okoh, Rev D.P.O. Sotu, Rev Julius Fovie, and Rev Gilbert Ogifo, among others.

These leaders pledged to make the Day of Prayers an annual tradition while committing to continuous prayers for Rev Waive in their respective churches and homes.

In response, Rev Waive thanked the men of God and the Christian community for their unwavering support. He assured them of his commitment to better representation and governance by the grace of God. “Your prayers and encouragement inspire me to continue serving our people and raising the bar for effective representation,” Rev Waive stated.

The 2025 Day of Prayers exemplified the unity of the Church and its pivotal role in governance, with clergymen reaffirming their belief in the power of prayers and collective effort to sustain good leadership.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com