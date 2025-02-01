Omo-Agege Storms Ndokwa Nation, Reiterates Call For Unity In Delta APC

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the 9th Senate and former Delta State APC governorship candidate, has assured that the perceived crisis among Delta State APC leaders will soon be resolved.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting with APC elders, leaders, and members in Obiaruku, Kwale, Ukwuani and Ndokwa West Local Government Areas of Delta state, Omo-Agege commended party members for their resilience in the 2023 elections.

He attributed the APC’s loss in the 2023 governorship election to the PDP’s alleged compromise of the electoral process, rather than a lack of support. Omo-Agege urged party leaders in Ndokwa Nation to unite, emphasizing the significance of the opposition’s win of two senatorial seats in Delta, adding “that we could have secured all three if not for Senator Peter Nwaoboshi’s ordeal.”

“We need everybody to come together and work as a team because the end of one election marks the beginning of another. I appeal to you all—let us put aside our differences and focus on what unites us. No one enters an election divided and expects to win” he said.

Omo-Agege expressed gratitude to APC supporters for their dedication and highlighted his key achievement: securing the establishment of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Kwale, a development he believes will provide quality education and drive economic growth in Delta State.

He stressed that APC must remain focused on its mission, emphasizing the need for unity, discipline, and strategic planning to overcome the PDP’s influence.

“The APC must not dwell on past election mistakes,” Omo-Agege said. “We must work harder to ensure victory in 2027. Overcoming the PDP’s influence requires unity, discipline, and strategic planning.

“We cannot simply rest on the outcome of the last election. We must continue to strive to change it, to ensure that APC prevails in Delta in 2027. To overcome the challenges posed by the PDP, we need unity and collective action. I encourage you all to rise above sentiments and distractions, focusing instead on our shared goal of defeating the PDP.

“I assure you that efforts will be made to bring everybody on board to ensure a united front against the PDP in the next election. I am committed to APC 100 percent and willing and ready to work with all the leaders and members of the party and supporters of our party.”

Several APC leaders, including Barr. David Ochonogor, Chief Dele Omenogor, Chief Johnson Opone, and Prof. Ogwezi Chuks, praised Omo-Agege for his contributions to Ndokwa Nation. They expressed gratitude for the establishment of the Federal University of Medical Sciences, Kwale, and pledged their continued support for his political ambitions in 2027.

