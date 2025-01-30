Omo-Agege Sets To Break PDP Strong Hold In Delta, To Embark On Interactive Tour Of Delta North

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Deputy Senate President (DSP) and leader of APC in Delta State, His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is set to break the strong hold of Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as he is set to embark on stakeholders interactive tour of Delta North Senatorial district of the state tomorrow (Friday).

As part of efforts to strengthen the APC in Delta State, the former APC Delta State Governorship candidate will be touring Delta North Senatorial district starting from Ukuani local government are of the state tomorrow, with the aims to fostering unity, reorganize party structures and reinvigorate political strategy ahead of the 2027 elections.

A chieftain of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Dr. Iyke Odikpo, has thrown his wights behind the scheduled high-profile interactive stakeholders’ meeting with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in Delta North Senatorial District.

Dr. Iyke Odikpo, a committed leader of the APC in Delta State in a statement made available to Urhobotoday reaffirmed his support for the initiative just as he emphasized its importance in breaking the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) stronghold in the state.

Odikpo urged Deltans and APC loyalists to adopt a strategic and united approach to overcome past election setbacks and focus on building a formidable front for future electoral victories.

“As a progressive party, the APC thrives on inclusiveness, teamwork and a collaborative leadership system. The outcome of the 2023 elections should not divide us; rather, it should serve as a lesson and motivation to reorganize, strategize, and emerge stronger, ” Dr Odikpo advised.

Calling on all loyal party members, Dr. Odikpo urged the APC faithful in Delta North to turn out in large numbers to welcome and engage meaningfully with Senator Omo-Agege.

He stressed that the tour is a symbol of renewed commitment to the party’s shared vision and an opportunity to resolve internal differences for the greater good of the party and the development of Delta State.

The upcoming meeting highlights the APC’s dedication to fostering peace and unity while working towards a victorious 2027 election campaign. With a reinvigorated party structure and strengthened leadership, Dr. Odikpo is confident that APC will achieve success and secure a brighter future for the people of Delta State and Nigeria at large.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com