Omo-Agege Pledges Transparent Leadership Selection In Delta APC Congress

LAGOS FEBRUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has assured leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State that the party will adopt a free, fair and transparent process in the forthcoming congresses to elect its leadership.

Speaking on Tuesday during an APC elders, leaders, and stakeholders meeting held in Ibusa and Asaba, covering Oshimili North and Oshimili South Local Government Areas, Omo-Agege emphasized that leadership must be earned through merit rather than imposed through backroom deals.

“Our leadership must be determined through a transparent democratic process,” he declared. “Those aspiring for positions should go to the field, mobilize support, and let the best candidate emerge. We must discourage closed-door selections where a few individuals decide who takes office.”

According to Omo-Agege, the absence of fairness in leadership selections would lead to internal conflicts within the party. He stressed that disputes often arise because many party members feel cheated in the process.

“If the process is transparent and fair, even those who lose will accept the outcome,” he stated. “But when people believe they were denied victory unfairly, disputes emerge, making reconciliation difficult.”

Reflecting on past elections, he criticized the trend where some individuals obtain nomination forms solely for negotiation purposes rather than for genuine political engagement.

“In past elections, we saw cases where people obtained nomination forms with no real intention to contest,” he said. “They only sought leverage for negotiations. That is not true political engagement. We must prioritize candidates with real capacity and commitment.”

Looking ahead to the next APC Congress, Omo-Agege acknowledged the inherent competitiveness of the political process and urged party members to brace for rigorous contests.

“Power is never handed to anyone effortlessly,” he remarked. “There is no magic moment where someone simply receives leadership. It must be fought for and earned.”

Addressing concerns about internal disagreements within the party, he reassured members that political disputes are natural and will be resolved in due time.

“Not everyone will be on the same page, and that is expected in politics. Even within families, there are disagreements, but they eventually reconcile. The same applies to our party,” he explained.

Acknowledging the resilience of APC members in Delta State, he praised them for their commitment despite the challenges faced in the 2023 elections.

“I must acknowledge the immense effort put forth by our members,” he said. “Despite challenges—including the absence of my friend and leader, Senator Peter Nwaboshi—this local government still delivered nearly 6,000 legitimate votes. Many more votes were lost due to rigging and cancellations.”

He expressed gratitude to party faithful for their support and reaffirmed his dedication to strengthening APC’s influence in Delta State.

“It would be the height of ingratitude if I did not personally come here to express my appreciation. You stood by us, and I acknowledge your sacrifices,” he stated.

Omo-Agege dismissed claims that Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta, pointing to the party’s significant electoral victories in 2023 as proof of its growing strength.

“Despite the difficulties we faced in 2023, our performance was remarkable. We secured two senatorial districts and two House of Representatives seats. In my senatorial district, where even the sitting governor hails from, APC outperformed PDP,” he asserted.

He further noted that APC’s influence is expanding, with notable political figures from other parties quietly moving towards the party.

“Some claim that APC is a minority party, but if that were true, why do political figures from other parties seek to join us?” he questioned. “Every day, we see their quiet moves toward alignment with our party.”

Stressing the importance of fairness in leadership distribution, Omo-Agege cautioned against concentrating power in a single group’s hands and called for inclusivity in the party’s structure.

“Power should not be concentrated in one place or one group’s hands,” he said. “Politics operates like a pyramid, and everything starts from the grassroots. Offices should be spread across wards to ensure inclusivity.”

He also insisted that party leaders must reside within the communities they represent, rejecting the idea of appointing individuals to positions in areas where they do not live.

“It is unreasonable for someone living outside to be appointed a ward chairman in another,” he stated. “Local leadership should remain local. This principle should guide our political structure.”

Omo-Agege reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the APC in Delta State, urging all party members to prioritize unity and fairness as they work toward securing victory in 2027.

