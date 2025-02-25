Omo-Agege Hails Judith Enamuotor At 74, Describes Her As Lady Of Substance

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Deputy Senate President in the 9th Assembly, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described Chief Emuobonuvie Judith Enamuotor as a lady of substance that has dedicated her life to service and charting a path for women in the quest for accountable leadership.

In a goodwill message on her 74th birthday, Senator Omo-Agege traced her political trajectory, noting that as a member of the Ethiope East Local Government Area Caretaker Committee, State Judicial Service Commission and Delta State Environmental Sanitation Awareness Campaign Committee, Chief Enamuotor was diligence personified.

“When you became the Commissioner for Information, you superintended the establishment of Delta State’s media organs creditably. Your vibrant membership of the National Council of Women’s Societies provided a platform for you to actualise your passion for paving the path for women to be actively involved in high level leadership positions not just in Delta State, but throughout Nigeria,” Omo-Agege said.

Describing Chief Enamuotor as “one to whom excellence in everything is second nature,” Senator Omo-Agege said she has been “a trailblazer, a warrior par excellence, a major plank of support and a shelter for the needy in your community.”

He urged her to use her wide-ranging experience to mentor a new generation of women leaders who will go beyond accepting tokenisms, but go for the highest level of leadership in our democratic setting.

“May God enrich you with long life and excellent health as you continue to serve the people of Delta State and Nigeria,” the former Deputy Senate President said.

