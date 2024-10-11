Omirhobo Slams Amaechi Over Statement, Says ‘In Normal Clime He Should Be Hiding His Face’

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 11TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Lagos Lawyer and Human Right Activist, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhoho slammed former Minister of transportation under Mohammed Buhari’s administration, Chibuike Amaechi over his recent statement on Nigerian silent despite the current economic hardship.

Recall that Amaechi in a statement published in Punch Newspaper has expressed his disappointment at the way Nigerians are responding to the nation’s current economic challenges, stating that he had expected more visible reactions from citizens, particularly the youth.

The former Transport Minister in an interview with ABN TV was reported to have lamented the high cost of living, rising fuel prices, and other economic pressures.

He stated that he was surprised by the calmness with which Nigerians have reacted.

“I expected more agitation, especially from the youth.

“I thought we would see protests in the streets, but it seems people are not expressing the kind of anger I expected,” remarked the former governor of Rivers State.

Reacting to Amaechi’s statement in his X Platform @infiniti, Omirhobo disclosed that if suspected corrupt politicians like Amaechi were given the Chinese treatment he will not be alive today to mock Nigerians by asking why are they are ??????? ??????? ???????? ????????.

He stated that in a normal clime, someone like Amaechi should be hiding himself in shame, but like a bandit, he will rather insult his victims.

He accused Amaechi of having looted Rivers State black and blue and impoverished his people by using their money to sponsor Buhari’s presidential election campaign for which he was rewarded with the minister of transportation. “As minister he procured obsolete refurbished trains for Nigeria at exorbitant prices, entered into blind contracts with the Chinese thereby mortgaging Nigeria, built ancient rails transport systems and wasted our money to build the phony university of transportation in Katsina State just to please Buhari. Today where is the university and of what use is it today?

“This man once mocked Nigerians saying that Nigerians don’t react to anything , even if you line up ten Nigerians and shoot them nothing will happen . This assertion is wrong because the Nigerians I know always hold their own and always work as a team when poverty, tribalism and religion is not involved. “Corrupt politicians like Amaechi know this and keep on weaponizing poverty and using the tools of tribalism and religion to divide Nigerians so that they cannot act in unison . Bros Amaechi , I beg hide your face Nigerians are not cowards,” Omirhobo stated.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com