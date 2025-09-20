Omirhobo Cries Out Over Killings, Destruction In Gaza, Urges UN To Urgently Halt Ongoing Genocide

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos lawyer and human right activist, Chief (Bar.) Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo has appealed to the United Nations to urgently move beyond issuing of press statements and take immediate and concrete action towards protection of civilians in Gaza, where relentless bombardment is destroying entire neighborhoods, toppling residential towers and annihilating families.

Omirhobo who made the appeal in a statement made available to our correspondent urged UN to move into Gaza not only to deliver aid but to stop the ongoing destruction of an entire people’s homes and heritage, adding that the Gaza people are starving and dying while the world argues over process.

“The UN must enter Gaza now not only to deliver aid but to stop the ongoing destruction of an entire people’s homes and heritage. People are starving and dying while the world argues over process. It is time to stop the kabuki and act”, Omirhobo stated.

He maintained that United Nation must establish and secure UN corridors for food, water, medical supplies, fuel, shelter materials and deploy UN personnel to monitor and deter further destruction of civilian infrastructure.

The human right activist called for the deployment of observers with a mandate to document and report attacks on civilians and their structures, including residential towers, schools, and hospitals.

“They should ensure that all parties immediately cease indiscriminate attacks and comply with the Geneva Conventions and the International Court of Justice’s provisional measures on preventing genocide and allowing unimpeded humanitarian aid.

“The UN Security Council must implement and enforce existing resolutions demanding humanitarian access and the protection of civilians, using all tools at its disposal.

“The devastation of Gaza is not limited to shortages of food and medicine. Residential towers and critical infrastructure are being systematically destroyed, leaving tens of thousands without homes or safe refuge. Such actions, if left unchecked, risk constituting grave breaches of international humanitarian law and may amount to crimes under the Rome Statute and the Genocide Convention.”

The Humanitarian lawyer who warned that every hour of hesitation costs lives and erases entire communities said, “The mechanisms exist. The mandate exists. The need is overwhelming. What is missing is the political will to use them.”

He warned that the human consequences will be gargantuan if immediate action is not taken.

“The collapse of housing, hospitals, and essential services combined with mass displacement and shortages of food and clean water is pushing the population toward famine and disease. Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities are disproportionately at risk,” he stressed.

