Oldest Man In Isoko Community Passes On At 115

LAGOS OCTOBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Odio-Orere (oldest man) of Uzere kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Samson Amadhe, has passed on at the ripe age of 115 years.

The centenarian reportedly gave up the ghost on the night of October 6, 2024, at his family compound in Uzere.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Patron of Isoko Development Union, and Chairman of OML-30 Board, High Chief Iduh Amadhe, a copy of which was sighted by South-South PUNCH in Warri on Monday.

The statement noted that the late “Chief Samson Amadhe has been the Odio-Orere (the oldest man) of Uzere kingdom since 2020.”

It also hinted that “the burial rites, according to native and custom of the area, will be announced to the general public by the family in due course.”

The late Chief Samson Amadhe, according to family sources, was “the first fisherman in Obikwele to kill, with a spear, a manatee (a mammalian acoustic animal, known as Erovre) that used to trouble fishermen in the area, a feat which made the Okpara-Uku bestowed on him the chieftaincy title of ‘Otueka,’ meaning the man who used one hand to operate wonders.”

Recall that the governor of Delta State, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, friends and associates of High Chief Amadhe attended the 114th birthday celebration of Pa Amadhe in 2023 at Uzere.

Meanwhile, the people of the Uzere community in their numbers have been paying glowing tributes to the memory of the deceased centenarian since the announcement of his passage, just as they danced and celebrated his life and times at his compound in Uzere.

Punch

