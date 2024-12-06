Okuama PG Passes On  In Military Detention, Another Leader Battling For Life

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The President-General of Okuama Community of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Pa James Oghoroko, has reportedly died from torture and alleged inhumane treatment in military detention.

Oghoroko is one of the leaders arrested by the Nigerian military since August 2024.

Late Oghoroko, President-General of Okuama community was arrested alongside Prof Arthur Ekpekpo, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Dennis Okugbaye, Pa Anthony Ahwemuria and Mrs Rita Akata between August 18 and 20, and had remained in detentions since.

News of his death was revealed by leaders of Okuama during an emergency meeting held in the community.

The Community also revealed that Pa Dennis Okugbaye, another leader in the military detention is also battling for his life in the undisclosed military facility

In August, irked by their unlawful arrest, the community had through their lawyers filed suit No: FHC/WR/CS/84/2024 between James Oghorokor and other versus the Nigerian Army and two others demanding N100m for their illegal detention.

Earlier, following the demolition and destruction of Okuama community after the killing of 17 soldiers, the Community through their lawyers led by Olorogun Albert Akpomudje (SAN) and others had approached the Federal High Court, Warri to seek redress.

The community through their learned Counsel filed Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/41/2024, FHC/WR/CS/42/2024, and FHC/WR/CS/42/2024, the suits are now being consolidated.

The Federal High Court in the last sitting 20th November, 2024 had adjourned the bail application of the arrested leaders to on the 9th December, 2024 to hear the motion.

Interestingly before the return date, one of the claimants died on Wednesday, December 4 in the military detention without being charged to court since their arrest in August.

Reacting to the news of the death of Oghoroko, lead Counsel, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje SAN said that it was disturbing news to appropriate at the moment.

Akpomudje said he will meet with the family members and his team to know what steps to take next.

The reported news of Okuama community President General has caused sadness and displeasure amongst the community people with the family thrown into mourning.

Angry community youths were seen with long faces discussing the tragedy.

