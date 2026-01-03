Okpe Leaders Reject ‘Abigborodo Oil Field’ Name, Fault Uduaghan’s Claims

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Leaders of the Sapele Okpe Community have released a detailed rejoinder rejecting claims by the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, over the ownership and naming of the proposed Abigborodo Oil Field in Petroleum Prospecting Licence 220 (PPL 220), insisting that the land belongs to Okpe people.

The leaders issued the statement in response to a Facebook post credited to Uduaghan, which asserted that the oil field was rightly named after Abigborodo Community. The Okpe leaders said the claims were misleading and contradicted by colonial records, government White Papers and legal instruments.

The statement was jointly signed by Chief Onoriode Temiagin, Chief Austin Arieja, Chief Lt. Col. Babuba Moses Abeke (rtd.), Hon. Chief Godwin Atose and Chief Patrick Akomovba, who said they were speaking for the Sapele Okpe Community in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

Below is the full press statement as released by the Okpe leaders, reproduced verbatim:

“A JOINDER TO THE FACEBOOK POST: ABIGBORODO OIL FIELD RIGHTLY NAMED”

The attention of Sapele Okpe Community leaders has been drawn to the crass ignorance on the ownership and founding of Sapele Okpe land, part of which has been erroneously christened as Abigborodo Oil Field (PPL220), which was displayed in a Facebook write up by Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan. To correct the deceptions by which the false narrative was deliberately decorated, We, CHIEF ONORIODE TEMIAGIN, CHIEF AUSTIN ARIEJA, CHIEF LT. COL. BABUBA MOSES ABEKE (RTD.), HON. CHIEF GODWIN ATOSE and CHIEF PATRICK AKOMOVBA representing the people of Sapele Okpe Community in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State of Nigeria have decided to straighten the facts as follows:

First it is important to begin by saying that it is in the interest of the Government, Navante Exploration and Production Limited and the general public for the Federal Ministry of Environment (FME) to give full attention to the protest of the Udogun Okpe (the Orodje in Council), the Highest Decision-making Body of Okpe Kingdom over the wrong naming of the location referred to as Abigborodo Oil Field (PPL220). We wish to state for the umpteenth time that the area of land covering PPL 220 does not belong to the Abigborodo people. The White Paper of the Delta State Government produced in 2020 after an extensive judicial panel of enquiry unambiguously affirms this position.

Gbekoko and Otonyatsere have never been part of Abigborodo and were never under any form of administration of the Olu of Itsekiri (as he was then known). The said White Paper identified these communities as under Sapele Local Government Area and within the areas excised from the Reserve. Abigborodo was never included nor excised anytime from the reserve.

Before the reserve was constituted by the colonial masters, notice was given on the 7th May 1932 to all affected communities and persons to submit their claim. The Olu of Itsekiri petitioned the Constitution of the Forest Reserve on the 11th July 1932 that “all that piece of land described in the aforesaid Notice belong to Olu of Itsekiri who is the sole trustee of all Itsekiri land.”

The Colonial Masters found the claim of the Olu as lacking merit. The claim was dismissed and the Forest Reserve constituted. The Petition was not ignored as falsely claimed by Chief Uduaghan. The failed Protest letter of the Olu and the response of the Colonial Masters are contained in National Archives.

The Native Authority which administered the constituted reserve comprised only Okpe indigenes. They include Ayomano, A. E. Omarin, Ojegba, Agbotor, Avbioroko, Eyeregba, Bakpolo, etc. These families are still present in Okpe land till date. The constitution of the Forest Reserve was approved by G. C. Whiteley, Chief Commissioner for Western Province. A copy of the letter of the Colonial Masters conveying this decision is contained in national archives. So, it is not true that Udogun Okpe never administered Okpe-Urhobo Forest Resreve. The Okpe indigenes listed above were the representatives of the Udogun Okpe.

The Claim of Chief Uduaghan that Okpe authorities informed the Colonial Administrators that they have no land to contribute to the proposed Forest Reserve is one of the weakest and illogical fallacies ever proposed. The Forest itself was named by the Colonial Masters as Ukpe-Sobo (Okpe -Urhobo) Forest Reserve and same was administered by native authority composed of Okpe people after Itsekiri’s claim was dismissed. If Okpe authorities did not give land to the Colonial Masters, the question then is who did? Is it the Itsekiris whose claim of ownership was dismissed from the world go?

It is important to state that the claim of Chief Alema Okonedo, the forefather of Chief Uduaghan, that Gbekoko and Otonyatsere belonged to Abigborodo was equally dismissed. Okonedo’s petition did not lead to any recommendation or legal instrument, nor was it upheld as falsely claimed by Chief Uduaghan in the misleading facebook write up. In fact, the then Chief Secretary to the Colonial Government (Lagos) wrote to Chief Alema Okonedo on the 14th May 1941 emphasizing that all “claims to interests in the land were heard, investigated and decided on the 25th of October 1932. The Reserve was finally constituted by Order No.33 of 1933 which was published in the supplement to Gazette No. 51 on the 31st of August 1933.” This colonial letter put an end to all agitations by the Itsekiris to the Okpe Urhobo Forest Reserve until recently when Chief Uduaghan began to revive the stale claim.

The name Abigborodo Oil Field is a much later manipulation to ascribe ownership of Okpe Urhobo land to Abigborodo people whose claim had been resolved against them. All existing records show that Abigborodo has no land in the Reserve, how then an oil field covering Okpe-Urhobo Forest Reserve is being designated as Abigborodo Oil Field without the input of local authorities or of the State. It is important to mention that in a state meeting held on the 23rd October 2025 between Navante Limited and Sapele Okpe Community leaders, the Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas as well as that for Environment unequivocally directed Navante to do everything necessary to ensure that the name of the proposed oil field reflects the owners of the land before commencing EIA exercise.

No Abigborodo indigene farmed in Okpe land and there was no such magistrate court case in 1940 discharging and acquitting Abigborodo farmers on the land. None also affirmed Abigborodo ownership over any part of the Reserve. These are all illusions and fake narratives to deceive the unsuspecting public. No such judgment has been tendered anywhere – not even before the Judicial Panel of Enquiry where Abigborodo was unmistakably told that they have no land in the Reserve.

Chief Uduaghan is aware that the land released by the Delta State Government was released to Otonyasere people. Abigborodo could not establish before the Judicial Panel of enquiry their bogus and ostentatious claim of owning Otoyantsere land which is part of Sapele Okpe Community. Thus, his claim that the Delta State Government released land to them is not only deceptive, it is a wicked lie. The government instrument enlarging Otonyatsere enclave by adding 200 acres in favour of Otonyasere people is contained in Delta State Legal Notice 11 of 1996, for anyone who cares to verify. The 200 acres was release to Otoyansere on the application of the leaders of Otonyasere people. Another expanse of 1200 hectares was also de-reserved for the Sapele Okpe Community by the Delta State Government. None was deserved and no portion of Okpe Forest Reserve has ever been released to Abigborodo people.

The Claim that Abigborodo land extends into Sapele Local Government is a stale statement lacking historical authenticity and legal authority. No historical record anywhere affirms Sapele as Itsekiri territory. There is no such decision rejecting Sapele Okpe Community Land anytime as speculated by Chief Uduaghan. These facts only exist in his imagination.

It is also important to remind Chief Uduaghan that though EIA is an environmental exercise, those who will be impacted by proposed projects are important stakeholders in the process. Identifying the wrong people as owners also means that those who will bear the burden of the environmental impacts have not been rightly identified, and that is environmental injustice which FME, Navante and other relevant bodies must not permit. Chevron Nigeria Limited never operated in PPL220. This claim by Chief Uduaghan is also false. Chevron is operating in Abigborodo community and not in Okpe land.

In the final analysis, we advise FME and Navante not to be deceived by the facebook falsehoods released by Chief Uduaghan as some sort of new year pleasantries to his people to garner the confidence of his usual uninformed followers. The ownership of what does not belong to Abigbordo is what the leaders of Abigborodo have been asking for since 1932. It is an impossible request. FME is not competent to grant this request through Oil field naming. The Forest Reserve is under the occupation of Okpe People. Chief Uduaghan and Abigborodo people should not be taken seriously until they are able to file a simple civil court action for declaration of title over Okpe Urhobo Forest Reserve. In the absence of this, the imaginary historical records being cited over and again by Chief Uduaghan are not, and cannot be recognized as conferring ownership in the face of gazetted colonial instruments and Delta State Legal Notices. We urge FME to be advised.”

The statement follows a rejoinder by the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, who had asked the Federal Ministry of Environment to disregard protests by the Udogun Okpe over the naming of the Abigborodo Oil Field.

Uduaghan maintained that the oil field rightly belongs to Abigborodo Community in Warri North Local Government Area, citing colonial records, court decisions and past government actions, and insisting that the Environmental Impact Assessment process was not a platform to reopen land ownership disputes.

The dispute has since reignited long-standing tensions over land ownership in the Okpe–Urhobo Forest Reserve, with federal and state authorities now expected to review the competing claims.

