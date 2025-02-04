Okpara Inland PG Congratulates Omoraka For Emerging Ajuwa 111 At College Of Education Warri

Share This





















By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS FEBRUARY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The President General of Okpara -Inland, Barr Ete Esosuoakpor has congratulated their illustrious son, Sunday Omoraka who was recently coronated as a campus Ajuwe for Urhobo undergraduates at COLE.

Recall that Okpara+-Inland was agog penultimate Wednesday subsequent upon the instalment of an Urhobo orator, Pastor Sunday Ojareri Omoraka as the third AJUWE, His Royal Majesty of the four inter-related campuses at the College of Education, Warri, Delta State Nigeria.

The association under the AJUWEship comprises of undergraduates of UNIBEN and DELSU affiliate then IJMB and COLE.

The revered campus status exclusive of an undergraduate of the Urhobo descent was bequeathed on the famous Okpara -Inland, Ethiope East Local Government Area born orator, a final year undergraduate of Urhobo Social Studies Department of the college of Education Warri, following an election held prior to Christmas of year 2024.

Speaking to press after the coronation, Orator Sunday revealed that he derived his strength for the contest and subsequent emergence as the 3rd Urhobo Ajuwe on campus from the streams of confidence reposed on him by the large number of his co undergraduates across the four campuses in the College of Education, Warri

In his statement he held that, the aggregate view about his capacity to handle the position was not unconnected to his antecedents which dated back to his university undergraduate days at the Anwai campus of the Delta State University many years ago.

Recall that, Orator Sunday Omoraka who had earlier studied Marketing at degree level but got a scholarship to do Urhobo-Social studies at the college of education has proved to be an articulate promoter of Urhobo language, culture and values through his oratory endeavour.

He added that his passion for the language development was what propelled him for such academic action.

Speaking on his plans, Omoraka impressed that he would use the current position as the Ajuwe to further drive and revamp development of the Urhobo Language as well as facilitate the seeming eroding cultural values through collaborative effort with relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, the President General of Okpara inland, Olorogun Barr Ete Esosuoakpor has congratulated Orator Omoraka for attaining such feat among thousand other students of the twenty four kingdoms of Urhobo land.

The President General emphasized that the eloquent orator has taken the name of the kingdom higher just as he enjoined him to be a good ambassador of both the Urhobo people in general and that of the Agbon kingdom on particular.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com