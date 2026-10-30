Oil Spill: Oborevwori Assures Isoko Communities Of Government Support

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LAGOS OCTOBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has assured the people of Uzere Kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area that his administration will ensure oil companies operating in the area meet their obligations to host communities affected by oil spills and other environmental challenges.

Oborevwori gave the assurance on Friday during a visit to oil spill sites in Uzere, where he said he assessed the extent of the damage and obtain first-hand information to guide the state government’s engagement with the operating company.

The governor said his administration had been monitoring developments in Uzere and other affected communities, including Odidi, through reports from government officials, community leaders and other stakeholders, but considered it necessary to visit the locations personally.

He recalled that following a similar incident in Odidi, the state government deployed more than 100 medical personnel to provide healthcare services to residents, adding that a similar medical intervention would be extended to Uzere.

He directed the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, to ensure that residents of the affected communities received appropriate medical attention, including examinations to establish possible health implications of the incident. He added that the medical outreach would also cover residents of Uzere town.

Oborevwori said the government had engaged Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), the operating company, and received explanations on the measures taken to contain the incident.

He noted that the company had undertaken preliminary engagements with the host communities before commencing containment and cleanup operations, expressing satisfaction that the cleanup exercise was already underway.

The governor, however, said the exercise must be followed by appropriate remediation to address the environmental damage, urging the company to sustain its engagement with the communities and ensure that their legitimate concerns were addressed.

He cautioned residents against interpreting the time taken to address some of their complaints as lack of commitment by the government, insisting that due process and established procedures must be followed.

“Delay is not denial. There are procedures and processes, and that is the reason for any delay. I am here with the Commissioners for Oil and Gas, Environment and Youth Development, Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, to see things for ourselves, meet with the host community and engage with the company,” he said.

Oborevwori commended the people for maintaining peace despite their grievances, stressing that dialogue remained the most effective means of resolving disputes between host communities and oil companies.

He urged Heritage Energy to cooperate with the host communities and take their concerns seriously, assuring them that his administration would continue to support efforts to secure a fair resolution.

Earlier, the Manager Government and Community Relations of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, Dr. Jeremiah Oharisi, said the company received information about gas build-up at the well on June 27.

He explained that the well had two production strings, known as Lima and Syria, which were shut down in 2019 and 2023, respectively, leaving it inactive before the incident.

According to him, gas accumulated in the reservoir and eventually forced its way to the surface, causing bubbling and the escape of some crude oil.

Oharisi said the company immediately activated emergency response measures, including securing the affected area, sensitising the host community, evacuating residents from the vicinity and deploying fire trucks. He added that efforts were also initiated to contain and recover the escaping crude.

However, the President-General of Uzere Kingdom, Chief Edward Onyagbodor, lamented that the company’s intervention had largely been limited to the provision of palliatives estimated at between N10.2 million and N10.6 million.

Similarly, a former President-General of the Isoko Development Union, Chief Iduh Amadhe, urged the governor to prevail on Heritage Energy to demonstrate greater commitment to the welfare of its host communities.

Amadhe disclosed that OML 30, operated by Heritage Energy, had 112 host communities, comprising 89 Urhobo, 13 Isoko, 6 Ijaw and 4 Itsekiri communities.

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