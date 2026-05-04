Ogidi Killing:Delta  Govt Reaffirms Commitment To Prosecute Indicted Police Officers

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LAGOS MAY 4TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The Delta State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to prosecuting officers implicated in the alleged extra-judicial killing of 28-year-old musician, Mene Ogidi, in Effurun.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole (SAN), disclosed that the Ministry of Justice had received assurances from the Police that investigations into the incident would be concluded promptly, with the case file to be forwarded for necessary legal action.

According to the government, all suspects are entitled to the protection of the law and must be presumed innocent until proven guilty through due judicial process.

It also cautioned law enforcement personnel to operate strictly within the confines of the law, warning that any officer found culpable would be held personally accountable for their actions.

The statement noted that officers involved in the incident have already been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force and are to be handed over to appropriate authorities to face criminal prosecution.

The state government assured the family of the deceased and the general public that the matter would be pursued diligently and in line with due process.

It further urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding while investigations and legal proceedings continue, reiterating its commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting fundamental rights, and ensuring justice without fear or favour.

The Nation

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