Ogidi Killing:ASP Nuhu Slumps During Proceedings, Allegedly Gives Conflicting Accounts

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LAGOS OCTOBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The prosecution on Tuesday closed its case against five defendants standing trial over the death of Oghenemine Ogidi before the Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba, after calling six witnesses.

The first defendant, ASP Usman Nuhu, aka Ogbegbe, reportedly gave conflicting accounts to investigators about the shooting, stating in one statement that he shot Ogidi “by error” and in another that he did so “out of anger.”

Nuhu also reportedly admitted that the shooting was unjustified.

He said, “The other policemen did not conspire with me to shoot the suspect. My shooting of the suspect was not justified. I fired two rounds to the suspect.”

Nuhu reportedly told investigators that he first shot Ogidi at the Effurun Motor Park after his rifle initially failed to fire.

He said he subsequently took Ogidi to the police office, where he allegedly shot him again in the right leg.

According to Nuhu, the Area Commander, ACP Aliyu Shaba, questioned him and ordered that Ogidi be taken to Ekpan General Hospital.

Nuhu said Ogidi was treated at the hospital before being taken back to the police office, where the Area Commander ordered that he be disarmed and detained.

The other four defendants reportedly told investigators that Nuhu shot Ogidi without provocation and allegedly fired at him again despite the intervention of the Area Commander.

The court also heard evidence from Dr Clement of Central Hospital, Warri, concerning the post-mortem examination conducted on Ogidi on May 4, 2026.

A prosecution witness, Waziri, reportedly told the court that Nuhu’s colleagues had sufficient opportunity to stop him from shooting Ogidi while he disarmed and reassembled his rifle.

During the proceedings, Nuhu reportedly collapsed but was revived before the hearing continued.

Counsel for Nuhu, Uche Chibugwu, said the defence had thoroughly cross-examined the prosecution witnesses and would file Nuhu’s witness statement on oath before October 21.

He also said the defence would not file a bail application.

The Delta State Director of Public Prosecutions, Tejiri R. Anuwhi, said the prosecution was hopeful of securing a conviction.

“We are hopeful of a conviction at the end of the trial. The evidence before the court is quite overwhelming, and we hope that justice will be done for the victim and for all citizens,” he said.

Justice Michael Nduka Obi adjourned the case until October 21, 2026, for the defence.

The defendants remain presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.

Punch

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