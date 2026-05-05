Ogidi Killing: Police Disappear From Checkpoints In Warri And Environs Over Fear Of Mob Attacks

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LAGOS MAY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have dismantled all check points in Uvwie and Warri South local government areas of Delta State.

Likewise, uniform men are hardly seen on the streets in the two LGAs ostensibly due to the bizarre incident of extra-judicial killing in Mene Ogidi at Effurun, in Uvwie some days ago which attracted wide condemnation across the country.

All the roads monitored by our correspondent in the two LGAs which were before now blocked by uniformed policemen have been abandoned owing to fear of mob attack leaving only vigilante men to man the check points in Udu LGA mostly at night after the unfortunate incident.

The cause of the absence of police check points was not immediately known except the believe by many that it was due to the incident of extrajudicial killings in Uvwie.

Meanwhile, further to the statement issued by the governor of Delta State, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, condemning the extra-judicial killing of Ogidi, the Ministry of Justice has received assurances from the Police that the investigation will be conducted expeditiously and that the case file will be transmitted to the Ministry of Justice for necessary action as soon as the investigation is completed.

The ?Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta State, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, (SAN), stated that every suspect is entitled to the protection of the law and presumed innocent until proven otherwise after due judicial process.

“Law enforcement officers must always bear in mind that they are required to act strictly within the bounds of the law. Accordingly, any officer who acts outside those bounds will be held personally accountable. ? ?”With respect to the Effurun incident, we note that the officers concerned have been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force. We also note the statement issued by the Police reiterating its commitment to stamp out misconduct and that the dismissed police officers will be handed over to the appropriate authorities to face criminal charges for their actions. ? “?The family of Mene Ogidi and the general public are assured that this matter will be pursued diligently and in accordance with the law. Members of the public are urged to remain calm and law-abiding while the legal process takes its course. ? “?We remain firmly committed to the rule of law, the protection of fundamental rights, and the administration of justice without fear or favour” the commissioner said.

Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Edafe Bright promised to confirm the development. ? ? ?

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