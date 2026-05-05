Ogidi Killing: IGP  Orders Mass Transfer Of 1332 Officers From Delta Command (SEE SOME NAMES)

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LAGOS MAY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has ordered the transfer of 1,332 police officers from Delta State Command following the controversial extrajudicial killing of a 28-year-old suspect, Mene Ogidi, in Effurun.

The development, comes after growing outrage over the alleged killing carried out by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Nuhu Usman.

According to a wireless message exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, the directive was issued under reference number CH:5360/FS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.42/182, dated May 3, 2026, from the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The internal police communication, addressed to top-ranking officers and departments across the country, detailed the immediate redeployment of the affected officers from Delta State to various commands nationwide.

The message was circulated to all Deputy Inspectors-General of Police overseeing key departments, including Force Intelligence, Research and Planning, Training and Development, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Finance and Administration, Logistics and Supply, Information and Communication Technology, and Operations.

It was also copied to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in charge of specialised units such as the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Border Patrol Force, Special Protection Unit, and all zonal commands from Zones 1 to 17.

Further recipients included the Director of Legal Services at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, commandants of major police training institutions such as the Police Academy Kano, Police Staff College Jos, and police colleges in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Ikeja, and Oji River.

Commissioners of Police across all state commands—including Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa (Dutse), Lagos (Ikeja), Ogun (Abeokuta), Oyo (Ibadan), Adamawa (Yola), Yobe (Damaturu), Borno (Maiduguri), Bauchi, Gombe, Benue (Makurdi), Plateau (Jos), Edo (Benin), Nasarawa (Lafia), Taraba (Jalingo), Enugu, Bayelsa (Yenagoa), Rivers (Port Harcourt), Delta (Asaba), Akwa Ibom (Uyo), Cross River (Calabar), Imo (Owerri), Abia (Umuahia), the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), Kogi (Lokoja), Osun (Osogbo), Ondo (Akure), Kwara (Ilorin), Ebonyi (Abakaliki), Niger (Minna), Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara (Gusau), and Ekiti (Ado-Ekiti)—were also formally notified.

Specialised formations such as Airwing, Railway Command, Special Tactical Squad (STS), Provost units, Welfare Department, Force Public Relations Office (FPRO), X-Squad, Pension Office, Anti-Terrorism Unit, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Western and Eastern commands, INEC Desk, Interpol, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD-CBRN), Detective College Enugu, Special Investigation Section (SIS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Police Mobile Unit (PMU) Abuja, and Force Education units were equally directed to take note and comply.

According to the signal, titled “Posting/Transfer of SPOs,” the Inspector-General approved the relocation of the officers “out of Delta State Command to commands as indicated against their names.”

“The Inspector-General of Police directs you to warn transferees to proceed to their new commands accordingly with immediate effect (W.I.E.),” the document stated.

It further instructed receiving commands to “unfailingly furnish details to the Inspector-General of Police’s Secretariat and the Office of the Force Secretary of transferees who report or otherwise on or before May 22, 2026.”

The signal was endorsed by Assistant Inspector-General of Police Bode Akinbamilowo, acting as Force Secretary, on behalf of the Inspector-General.

The mass transfer is widely seen as a direct institutional response to the killing of Mene Ogidi in Effurun, Delta State—a case that has triggered public anger, renewed scrutiny of police conduct, and calls for accountability within the force.

Some names include: App/No 227752, Rank ASP II, Name Luku Joseph, from DTS to EDS.

App/No 199454, Rank ASP II, Name Obaro Godwin, from DTS to ANS.

App/No 198733, Rank ASP II, Name Awutefe Festus Okolocha, from DTS to ABS.

App/No 198981, Rank ASP II, Name Kenneth Okoro Okezie, from DTS to EDS.

App/No 198891, Rank ASP II, Name Agughala Martins, from DTS to IMS.

App/No 199402, Rank ASP II, Name Adamu Manya, from DTS to ANS.

App/No 188680, Rank ASP II, Name Ogbeakwu Jonas, from DTS to EDS.

App/No 195945, Rank ASP II, Name Francis Oscar Ikobi, from DTS to ANS.

App/No 188883, Rank ASP II, Name Pius James, from DTS to ABS.

App/No 199341, Rank ASP II, Name Ibrahim Ahmed, from DTS to ANS.

App/No 188687, Rank ASP II, Name Izekor Ojo, from DTS to IMS.

App/No 183017, Rank ASP II, Name Ikem Kennet, from DTS to ANS.

App/No 188848, Rank ASP II, Name Chibuzor Jonah, from DTS to EDS.

App/No 198754, Rank ASP II, Name Eyong Ikwa, from DTS to ANS.

App/No 199281, Rank ASP II, Name Okereke Ikechukwu, from DTS to ABS.

App/No 199523, Rank ASP II, Name Ogboe Lucky, from DTS to ANS.

App/No 182801, Rank ASP II, Name Eboh Kins, from DTS to IMS.

App/No 199536, Rank ASP II, Name Mohammed Yahaya, from DTS to ANS.

App/No 193325, Rank ASP II, Name Itua Sunday, from DTS to EDS.

App/No 194813, Rank ASP II, Name Philemon Simon, from DTS to ANS.

App/No 198955, Rank ASP II, Name Boi Saturday, from DTS to ABS.

App/No 199031, Rank ASP II, Name Joseph Stephen, from DTS to ANS.

App/No 199425, Rank ASP II, Name Okoh Happy, from DTS to IMS.

App/No 199496, Rank ASP II, Name Achor Usman, from DTS to ANS.

App/No 182899, Rank ASP II, Name Ani James, from DTS to EDS.

App/No 199364, Rank ASP II, Name Dibie Solomon, from DTS to ANS.

App/No 220119, Rank ASP II, Name Abdullah Jibril, from DTS to ABS.

App/No 199500, Rank ASP II, Name Enyasa Kingsley, from DTS to ANS.

App/No 198830, Rank ASP II, Name Ijiuka Nwabuzor, from DTS to IMS.

App/No 182956, Rank ASP II, Name Oguche Hassan, from DTS to ANS.

App/No 199524, Rank ASP II, Name Ogundare Timothy Olwafemi, from DTS to EDS.

App/No 194554, Rank ASP II, Name Ibrahim Suleiman, from DTS to ANS.

App/No 199026, Rank ASP II, Name Abu Umaru, from DTS to ABS.

App/No 199502, Rank ASP II, Name Ismaila Ajayi, from DTS to ANS.

App/No 182958, Rank ASP II, Name Adele Sylvester, from DTS to IMS.

App/No 182855, Rank ASP II, Name Ekpenyong Justin, from DTS to ANS.

App/No 198934, Rank ASP II, Name Akhagbeeh Benjamin Ojo, from DTS to EDS.

App/No 198835, Rank ASP II, Name Godfrey Nwadie, from DTS to ANS.

App/No 199483, Rank ASP II, Name Udoh Effiong, from DTS to ABS.

App/No 182909, Rank ASP II, Name Egbe Bassey, from DTS to ANS.

SaharaReporters

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