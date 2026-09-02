Ogidi: Human Right Activist Provides Fresh Update On Suspected Killers

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu has provided a fresh update on the case involving the killing of 28-year-old musician Oghenemine Ogidi, popularly known as OG Million, in Effurun, Delta State.

Gwamnishu, who helped bring the incident to public attention after sharing footage of the shooting, said the police officers involved remain in detention despite reports suggesting that some of them had been released.

“The police officers involved in the Oghenemine Million Ogidi case are still in detention at the Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Facility. Contrary to speculations making the rounds, none of the officers has been released.”

The killing occurred on April 26, 2026, when Ogidi was shot by ASP Usman Nuhu in Effurun. Police authorities later condemned the shooting, saying the officer acted contrary to established rules. The Inspector-General of Police also ordered the dismissal and prosecution of officers linked to the incident.

The case subsequently moved to court, with Nuhu and four other police officers pleading not guilty to charges connected to Ogidi’s death.

In his latest update, Gwamnishu also announced the arrest of one of two civilians he alleged had assisted Usman Nuhu.

“The two civilians that assisted Usman Nuhu, one has been arrested and is currently in custody. He will be charged before the court and I will reveal full name.”

He said he would continue following the proceedings and provide updates as the case progresses.

“As soon as the court resumes hearing, I will continue to provide updates on the case and keep everyone informed until Judgment Day. Thank you all for your continued support and interest in the pursuit of justice.”

Ogidi’s killing sparked widespread outrage after footage emerged showing him restrained before he was shot. His death also led to protests in Effurun and demands for accountability.

The development has continued to generate reactions online, with many Nigerians thanking Gwamnishu for his involvement while others called for the suspects to face justice.

Reacting, @Oriade1313: “You’re lying ?, they supposed to be I’m prison not police custody.”

@Ozzy202114: “Baba we trust you, just keep helping us hold this rougue and irresponsible government accountable”

@Atutufelicity: “Thank you very much. This is good to hear..”

@MondayBest13: “Thank you sir for the great job you are doing. May God Almighty continue to preserve and protect you in Jesus Christ name Amen.”

@Mrchinazorduru1: “Na wa ooooo”

@Genemaxon213: “Thank You for your assistance. Appreciate all ur efforts in trying to make Nigeria better.”

@Taizinn_: “No be to be in cell. Make den execute the k!ll£r!!!”

@Kekule_Official: “THANK YOU SIR HARRISON”

@Dcoconuthead: “Well done Harry”

@EMEDIONGAMBROS3: “Better”

@DolapoRichard1: “Your dm sir Please there’s a pressing issue”

Gistlover

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