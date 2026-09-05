‘Odogwu Asaba’ Remanded Over Alleged Rape, Death Of 20-Year-Old

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Delta State High Court has ordered the remand of a content creator, Ifeanyi Ogbonna, popularly known as Odogwu Asaba, at the Ogwashi-Uku Maximum Correctional Centre over the alleged rape and death of 20-year-old Favour Agbro.

The remand order was granted on Friday, September 4, 2026, following the completion of investigations into the case.

Counsel to Favour’s family, Awele Ideal, disclosed the development in a statement on Friday, saying the autopsy and toxicology results had been released to the police investigation team.

“Today the 4/9/2026, The application to remand Mr Ifeanyi Ogbonna (Odogwu Asaba) was heard and granted by the Court. He has now been Remanded at the Ogwashi Uku Maximum Correctional Center (Prison), from there he shall be brought to court until the completion of his trial which now lies with the Ministry of Justice (AG and DPP),” she said.

Ideal said the autopsy and toxicology results, alongside other evidence obtained during the investigation, had been incorporated into the investigation report prepared for prosecution and trial.

She said she was handling the case for Favour’s family on a pro bono basis and would continue to provide legal and financial support to ensure the matter was properly pursued.

“I still hold the brief of this case for late Favour’s family on Probono basis rendering my legal services and financial support to ensure that no stone is left unturned,” she said.

She also promised to provide updates as the case progresses, adding, “Justice is everyone’s business.”

The development was also confirmed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Media, Ossai Ovie Success.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Ossai announced that Ogbonna had been taken to the correctional facility following the court’s decision.

“Court Remands Ifeanyi Ogbonna, ‘Odogwu Asaba,’ Over Late Favour’s Case,” he wrote.

Ossai said the remand followed the release of the autopsy and toxicology results to the police investigation team.

He said the results, together with other evidence gathered during the investigation, had been included in the report prepared for prosecution and trial.

According to him, Ogbonna would remain in custody and be brought before the court as the case progresses.

The police had earlier arrested Ogbonna following allegations that he raped Favour, who later died after ingesting a toxic substance.

The case attracted public attention after Favour reportedly recorded a video before her death in which she spoke about her alleged encounter with the content creator.

Reports on the case said Favour had travelled to Asaba after allegedly being invited by Ogbonna for a content creation training programme advertised on social media.

She was subsequently alleged to have been taken to a hotel, where Ogbonna allegedly raped and assaulted her.

After returning home, Favour reportedly told her parents about the incident and recorded a video recounting what she claimed had happened.

She later ingested a toxic substance and died.

Following a petition by Favour’s family, the Delta State Commissioner of Police directed the Effurun Area Command to investigate the matter, leading to Ogbonna’s arrest.

The police subsequently commenced investigations, while autopsy and toxicology examinations were conducted as part of efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding Favour’s death.

The latest development moves the case from the investigative stage towards prosecution, with the Delta State Ministry of Justice expected to handle the matter through the Attorney-General and Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ogbonna remains presumed innocent unless and until he is found guilty by a court of law.

SaharaReporter

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