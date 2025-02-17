Oborevwori’s Mediocre Achievements, Grand Celebrations

Share This





















By Godwin Anaughe

LAGOS FEBRUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Beyond Governor Oborevwori’s ‘history-making’ hype, the recent approval of N275 billion for 76 projects by the Delta State Government is merely a basic expectation of a functional government.

Although Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s spin doctor, Charles Aniagwu, has touted this development as “record-breaking” and “history-making,” we firmly believe that these projects represent only the bare minimum that a functional government should deliver.

Given Delta State’s position as the highest recipient of FAAC allocations, having received over N1.0 trillion under the Oborevwori administration, and considering the state’s alarming economic struggles, including high levels of unemployment, poverty and infrastructure decay, it is astonishing that these projects are celebrated as groundbreaking accomplishments rather than acknowledged as fundamental obligations.

This reveals a deeper issue – a lack of ambition and vision in the state’s governance – which highlights the governor’s ineptitude and the alarmingly low standards of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.

After almost two years in office, the Oborevwori administration should be showcasing more substantial achievements that create jobs and address the lack of basic amenities in the state.

However, Governor Oborevwori has alarmingly settled for mediocrity, celebrating only the bare minimum achievements for its citizens while neglecting transformative opportunities arising from President Tinubu’s economic reforms that could profoundly enhance their lives and propel the state’s growth.

Strategic investments in critical sectors, such as water supply, power generation and distribution, agricultural development, industrial parks, rail transportation, refineries, and affordable low-income housing schemes, have been overlooked.

Moreover, the opaque handling of project finances and the introduction of a 40% mobilization fee, without disclosing individual project costs, would perpetuate a cycle of abandoned projects, corruption, and cronyism, unfairly enriching loyalists and special interest groups.

This approach is deeply troubling, as it deliberately cultivates a culture of patronage politics ahead of the 2027 elections, which will ultimately stifle the state’s economic growth and erode public trust.

Furthermore, the government’s over-reliance on increased FAAC allocations, a direct result of President Tinubu’s reforms, is further evidence of Governor Oborevwori’s glaring lack of vision and ambition.

Rather than exploring innovative revenue streams and diversifying its economy to reduce dependence on federal funding, the government seems content with a handout mentality, traveling to Abuja each month to collect FAAC allocations and spending without strategic foresight. This “cap in hand” approach to managing the state economy raises profound concerns about the state’s long-term financial sustainability.

The administration’s underwhelming performance serves as a stark reminder of the endemic lack of vision, leadership, and accountability that has plagued our state for far too long. The people of Delta State deserve far more than the grand celebrations of mediocre achievements that have become the hallmark of Governor Oborevwori’s administration.

We demand a government that strives for excellence, not one that settles for the bare minimum and calls it a success. It is time for our leaders to aim higher, to be bold, and to prioritize the needs of our people above all else.

Godwin Anaughe writes from Warri on behalf of the new Delta Coalition (NDC)

