Oborevwori’s Aid Hails Initiators  Of  U3 Group,  Tasks Them On Effective Grassroot Politicking 

By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS MARCH 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Political activities of Ughelli-Udu wards Youth Leaders Forum, midweek received a boost as Chief Hope Ejiro today played host to the U3 group.

The strategic encounter which held at Sakpra Hall, T”Nero’ Place, Owian Road, Udu took a rather lively state with the presence of the Senior Special Assistant on Community Development, who was also newly inaugurated as the coordinator of the youth wing of the U3 headed by Olorogun John Oguma.

Addressing the wards youth leaders, Hon Hope Ejiro who commended the wards youth leaders in general, specifically hailed Com Peter Egawini, chairman and Com. Samson Amashana, facilitator.

He hailed them for the formation of the forum, just as he tasked them to embark on effective politiking such that can project the governor in good and sellable light.

He hinted that Oborevwori’s return in 2027 remains sacrosanct and therefore promised to give his full support to the forum to succeed in all fronts.

Also speaking to press at the meeting, the facilitator of the forum, Comr Samson Amashana expressed confidence in the engagement of the governor’s aid, Chief Hope Ejiro adding that his presence stimulated more light to the forum.

This is even as the joint chairman of the forum, Comr Egawini held that the forum remains committed to grassroot revitalisation of seeming moribund areas.

On his part, Hon Chief Sakpra also commended the wards youth leaders for their foresight and well coordinated ambition aimed at working towards the return of Gov Sherrif Oborevwori even as he promised to give available support.

