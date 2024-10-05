Oborevwori  To Reform Sapele With Construction Of Over 15kM Roads

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sher­iff Oborevwori, has announced that his administration has begun the revitalisation of Sapele, once a bustling economic hub, with the construction of over 15 kilometers of internal roads in the ancient city. This marks a key step in the government’s efforts to restore Sapele’s infrastructure and create an enabling environment for sus­tainable economic growth.

Governor Oborevwori made this known through the State Com­missioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads) Mr. Charles Ani­agwu, during the maiden reunion and business summit organised by the Sapele Memories Development Foundation at the Sapele Athletics Club.

Speaking at the event, the gov­ernor emphasised the importance of infrastructure development in revitalising the economy of Sapele and aligning with his vision of a unified Delta State. He commended the Sapele Memories Development Foundation for its initiative, which he said is in line with the adminis­tration’s “One Delta” agenda, de­signed to create equal opportunities for all Deltans.

“Your gathering today is seen as part of the agenda that the govern­ment is pushing forward to create opportunities for all,” Oborevwori said. “It is part of the vision of this administration to build one Delta, where all of us can gather, irre­spective of our different political persuasions.”

On the ongoing infrastructure projects, Oborevwori highlighted the construction of over 15 kilome­ters of roads within Sapele, with significant mobilisation already provided to contractors to ensure the timely completion of the proj­ects. He assured residents that these efforts would restore the city’s eco­nomic vibrancy, attracting new business opportunities.

Advertisement

“The development of Sapele has begun, and by the time we complete some of these projects, the city will be even better than you remember,” the governor stated. “We are pro­viding the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, because government alone cannot provide all the needed employment oppor­tunities.”

The governor further noted that the administration is not focusing solely on Sapele but is working on infrastructure projects across the three senatorial districts of the state. He mentioned the fast-track­ing of the Ughelli-Asaba Express­way as part of the broader effort to enhance connectivity between communities.

On the Okirighwre-Benin Road, the commissioner revealed that the contract has already been awarded, with a projected completion date be­tween now and May next year. He urged the residents of Sapele to sup­port the government and contrac­tors to ensure the successful and peaceful execution of these projects.

Addressing concerns about secu­rity, Oborevwori appealed to com­munity leaders to continue advocat­ing for peace, as security is vital for attracting development. “If you are not able to have peace and ensure security, it becomes much more dif­ficult to attract development to such societies,” he said.

The event’s chairman, Professor Sam Oyovbaire, praised the efforts of the Sapele Memories Develop­ment Foundation in organising the summit, describing it as a bold step toward rejuvenating Sapele’s economic and social life. He called on residents, known as Safarians, to remain united in the goal of rebuild­ing the city, which he said deserves a higher institution and renewed industrial activity.

Independence

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com