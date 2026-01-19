Oborevwori To Perform Groundbreaking Ceremony For Construction Of N59.7bn Agbor Flyover Project

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 1TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, will on Monday, January 19, 2026, perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the N59.7 Billion Uromi Junction Flyover in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area.

The project is part of his administration’s sustained push to expand critical urban infrastructure across the state.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon in a statement, said the ceremony would commence at 11:00 a.m. Sir Ahon urged all invited guests to be seated by 10:00 a.m.

Ahead of the official flag-off, construction activities have already commenced at the project site along the Lagos–Asaba Expressway at Uromi Junction, Agbor.

The contracting firm, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has mobilised to site and began preliminary works, thus underscoring the Oborevwori administration’s commitment to timely execution of the landmark project.

The Uromi Junction Flyover groundbreaking comes a week after the groundbreaking ceremony of the N39.3 billion Otovwodo Junction flyover project in Ughelli.

With the addition of the Uromi Junction Flyover, the total number of flyover projects being executed by the Oborevwori administration now stands at five.

The flyover projects form part of the state government’s broader infrastructure renewal agenda, aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving road safety, and stimulating economic activities across major urban centres in Delta State.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com