Oborevwori  To Inaugurate Warri NUJ Chapel Built, Furnished By Tantita Security Services

LAGOS JUNE 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Warri Correspondents’ Chapel, Delta State, will on Friday 27th June, 2025, inaugurate it’s permanent secretariat built and tastefully furnished by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, a flagship private security outfit based in Warri.

This disclosure was made in a statement issued by Comrade Dele Fasan and Comrade Akpokona Omafuaire, Chairman and Secretary respectively, NUJ Warri Correspondents’ Chapel 2025 Press Week Committee, as the union kicked-off it’s Press Week with theme, “Fight Against Oil Theft: “The Impact of Private Security and Role Of The Media.”

The Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori will be the Special Guest of Honour and will carry out official cutting of the tape, while the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Prof. Ezekiel O. Agbalagba will be the Chairman on the Occasion.

The Executive Director, Technical/Operations, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Captain Wariedi Enisuoh, will speak on the theme of the Press Week, “Fight Against Oil Theft: “The Impact of Private Security and Role Of The Media.”

The line up of activities is as follows, Thursday. 26 June, 2025, will be a sensitization campaign with theme, ” NUJ SAY NO TO CRISIS IN Warri,” where members of the Union will March round some major streets in the oil rich city to preach amongst residents.

June 27th, 2025 will witness Lecture/Award ceremonies which will be preceeded by the Commissioning of her Press Centre built and tastefully furnished by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), a flagship security company based in Warri.

Members of the Warri Correspondents’ Chapel expressed profound gratitude to the Chairman, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemopolo for helping the Union to have a permanent secretariat.

They also extended their appreciation to the Managing Director, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Engr. Kestin Pondi, for his relentless efforts at ensuring that the project come to reality.

The statement added, “we are in joyous mood as history is being made in the life of NUJ not only in Delta State but the country at large. We are celebrating this year 2025 Press Week with fanfare and we are grateful to God for this wonderful progress.

“We cannot thank the Management of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited for this record breaking project enough. Indeed Tantita will forever be remembered and it is because of this rare gesture that we have named the Press Centre after the Chairman of Tantita. To others who have supported the unionin one way or the other we say thank you.”

