Oborevwori Threatens To Fire Under Performing Commissioners

LAGOS JUNE 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta state, says he will drop underperforming commissioners from his cabinet.

Oborevwori spoke on Monday during the inauguration of the newly constructed duplexes at the commissioners’ quarters in Asaba, the capital of Delta.

The governor dismissed rumours of an impending cabinet dissolution, stating that only commissioners who fail to meet expectations would be removed.

“If you are not performing, we will drop you. And that will not affect others. If you are performing, you will stay,” he said.

“Currently, two or three people are not performing. I told one of them today at the chapel that they are not doing well.

“There are many rumours that the governor wants to dissolve the executive council. These people haven’t even heard from me. It just shows that people like to talk too much.

“As a commissioner, we don’t see you. You come with your memo and look for the governor, but the governor will not come looking for you. You must bring energy and initiative to your ministry.

“If there is a problem in any ministry, hold the commissioner responsible. Any ministry that is performing well reflects well on its commissioner.”

Oborevwori said he would soon inaugurate some projects completed by his administration.

“We have many projects to commission. We may not complete them all by year-end, but we will do our best,” he said.

“We are commissioning eight units of four-bedroom duplexes, each with two boys’ quarters attached.

“When we took office, there were only 22 buildings at the commissioners’ quarters, but the number of commissioners exceeds that, so we had to build more accommodation.”

The governor added that he is committed to the welfare of senior government officials.

