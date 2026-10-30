Oborevwori Takes Further Step Towards Boosting Agriculture, Food Security In Delta

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LAGOS OCTOBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has taken another step towards strengthening agricultural development and food security in the state with the presentation of a Certificate of Occupancy covering 99.99 hectares of land at Ogwashi-Uku to Olam Agri for the establishment of an animal feed production plant.

The proposed investment is expected to help address the supply gap in animal feed in the South-South and South-East, reduce the region’s dependence on supplies from the South-West and strengthen the livestock value chain.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony at Government House, Asaba, on Wednesday, Governor Oborevwori said his administration remained committed to creating an enabling environment for genuine investors, stressing that peace, due process and cooperation were essential to attracting investments and sustaining economic growth.

The Governor described the land allocation as an important step towards expanding agricultural opportunities in Delta State, noting that investments in food production could stimulate economic activity, create employment opportunities and improve livelihoods.

He said; “this occasion reflects our commitment to following due process in all our dealings. As a government, we are determined to create an enabling environment for investors to thrive and for businesses to grow.

“We recognise that peace, unity and cooperation are essential to attracting investment. When a community is peaceful and its people work together, investors are more willing to establish businesses there.

“Such investments create opportunities for economic growth, employment and development. Our government will continue to support genuine investors who are willing to contribute to the development of our state. We believe that partnerships with reputable companies in the agricultural sector can help boost food production, create jobs and improve livelihoods”.

Oborevwori also commended the traditional institution and other stakeholders whose efforts had helped sustain the peace and cooperation necessary for investments of this nature, reiterating his administration’s commitment to agricultural productivity and food security.

In his remarks, Olam’s Managing Director, Mr. Amit Agarwal said the company had identified the South-South and South-East as a strategic location for its next animal feed production facility because of the two regions dependence on supplies from the South-West.

He explained that Olam Agri already operated plants in the South-West but wanted to bring production closer to markets in the South-South and South-East to improve supply and address the region’s feed production deficit.

The Managing Director expressed appreciation to the Delta State Government for supporting the project, saying the company looked forward to working with the state government, the traditional institution and the host community to ensure its successful implementation.

Obi of Ogwashi-Uku kingdom, HRM Obi Dr. Ifechukwudi Okonjo II, urged the company to ensure that the host community benefited from the project through employment, internship opportunities, skills development and technology transfer

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