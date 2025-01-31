Oborevwori Suspends Two Engineers For Satisfying Uncompleted Projects For Payment

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday, said two site engineers in the state civil service have been suspended for certifying uncompleted projects for payment.

The governor who disclosed this, though without mentioning their names, during an interactive meeting with Permanent Secretaries, Directors and Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at government house, Asaba, stated that the decision was necessary to serve as a deterrent to others.

Oborevwori stated that this was the third meeting since he assumed office, prompted by reports of civil servants colluding with contractors to defraud the state through poorly executed projects.

He called for the introduction of whistle-blowing to improve project delivery in the state.

“Two engineers have been suspended for certifying uncompleted projects for payment,” he said, adding that the decision was necessary to serve as a deterrent to others.

“All I require from you is loyalty, commitment and dedication to duty, not personal gain. For us it is Delta State first. In advancing Delta through our MORE Agenda, we must give the best to Deltans at all times.

“In everything we are doing in Delta State, we must give it the best. A situation where a superintending engineer will issue certificate for a project not completed and payments made is unacceptable.

“Where you are expected to use 12 mm rod and you use something else, is it good? So, when I discovered bad jobs and issuance of certificates of completion for projects not completed.

“On the spot I directed that those involved should be issued a query. When a contractor is blacklisted, they can go and do other things elsewhere but as civil servants, when you are involved, you will be dismissed; so, why would you destroy your career? “Some of the contractors have other companies but you have lost your job; is it a good thing?

“So, that is the reason I am saying ‘let us be on the same page, let’s continue to work together to build Delta State and to move Delta State forward.’ I cannot succeed without you; so, save me the stress of jumping up and down from one site to another because if you do the right thing, I will not be going from one project to the other for inspection.

“All we are saying here in essence is transparency and accountability; zero tolerance for corruption; the need for ethical leadership, whistle-blowing and resistance to corruption because there are consequences for misconduct.”

“We need to encourage whistle-blowing in the state; we will have some hotlines. If somebody is constructing your road and they are not doing it well, you can snap and send to us. The people have a right to complain and the information sent to us would be treated in confidence without disclosing the source,” the governor added.

Africa Housing News

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com