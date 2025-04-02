Oborevwori Salutes  Olu Of Warri At 41 

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the Olu of Warri Kingdom, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, as he clocks 41 years of age on April 2, 2025.

Governor Oborevwori praised His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III for ceaselessly fostering peace and attracting investors since ascending the throne.

In a statement released in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the governor highlighted the profound impact of the Olu of Warri’s reign on the Warri Kingdom, Delta State, and the nation at large.

“Your royal bearing is exceptional, reflected in the dignified manner in which you have carried out your roles, bringing honour and pride to the traditional institution,” Governor Oborevwori remarked.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta State, I extend heart-felt congratulations to Your Majesty, Atuwatse III, CFR, the Olu of Warri, on your 41st birth anniversary.

“Your leadership has been exemplary, guided by strong moral values and a commitment to unity and inspiration for your people.”

The governor also prayed for continued divine wisdom and good health for His Majesty, to enable him to continue to effectively steer the affairs of his kingdom and contribute meaningfully to the progress of Delta State.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com