Oborevwori Salutes Ex-Minister, Godsday Orubebe At 67

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LAGOS JUNE 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe, on the occasion of his 67th birth anniversary.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Saturday, Governor Oborevwori described Orubebe as a distinguished statesman, accomplished public servant, and respected leader whose contributions to the development of the Niger Delta region and Delta State remain remarkable.

The governor commended the former minister for his years of dedicated service to the nation, particularly during his tenure as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, where he played a significant role in advancing infrastructure and development initiatives across the oil-rich region.

Oborevwori said the celebrant’s wealth of experience and wise counsel continue to serve as valuable assets to the state and the nation at large.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I warmly congratulate Elder Godsday Orubebe on the occasion of his 67th birth anniversary.

“He is a distinguished son of Delta State whose contributions to the growth and development of the Niger Delta and Nigeria remain noteworthy. His dedication to public service and the welfare of the people has left enduring legacies.

“As he celebrates this milestone, I pray that God grants him continued good health, strength, wisdom, and many more years of fruitful service to humanity,” the governor stated.

Governor Oborevwori wished the former minister a joyous celebration and continued fulfilment in all his endeavours.

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