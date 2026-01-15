Oborevwori Redeploys Commissioners In Minor Cabinet Reshuffle, Nominates Three Council Members For DELSU

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Elder Sheriff Oborevwori has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle as follows; 1. Engr.Michael Ifeanyi Anoka from Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Renewal to Ministry of Energy. 2. Hon.Sunday Tataobuzogwu from Ministry of Energy to Ministry Physical Planning and Urban Renewal 3. Mrs. Rose Ezewu from Ministry of Secondary Education to Ministry of Primary Education, and 4. Dr.Kingsley Ashibuogwu from Ministry of Primary Education to Ministry of Secondary Education.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government(SSG) Dr.Kingsley Eze Emu, the redeployment of the Commissioners is with immediate effect.

In another development, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has approved the nomination of the following persons into the Governing Council of the Delta State University, Abraka,namely: 1. Rt. Hon Festus Ovie Agas 2. Rt. Hon Frank Enekorogha 3. Charles Ajuyah (SAN).

The Statement further added that the inauguration of the Governing Council members will be announced in due course.

