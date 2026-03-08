Oborevwori Mourns Deputy Chief Of Staff To Reps Speaker, Chamberlain Dunkwu

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 8TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed deep sadness over the passing of the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Chamberlain Nnamdi Dunkwu, who reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, Oborevwori extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and the people of Ute-Okpu in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, where Dr. Dunkwu hailed from.

The governor described the late Dunkwu as a committed public servant whose dedication to national development and legislative administration earned him admiration across political and professional circles.

According to Oborevwori, Dr. Dunkwu demonstrated exceptional diligence, loyalty and a strong sense of duty in the discharge of his responsibilities as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I commiserate with the family of the deceased, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and the people of Ute-Okpu and the entire Ika Nation on the untimely passing of Dr. Chamberlain Dunkwu,” the governor stated.

He noted that the late Dunkwu’s sudden departure was a painful loss not only to his immediate family but also to the wider political and governance community that benefited from his experience, intellect and humility.

Governor Oborevwori further prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and for strength for his loved ones to bear the loss.

