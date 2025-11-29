Oborevwori, Martyns, DOPF Chairman Demand  For Accountability In Nigeria’s New Tax Law

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori; Chairman of the 2025 Annual Lecture of the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF), Mr. Edward Obiefuna Martyns; and the Forum’s Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Ochonogor Enebeli, have declared that Nigeria’s new tax law must translate into transparency, accountability and measurable development if it is to win public confidence.

Speaking in Asaba at the Annual Lecture, the trio stressed that public acceptance of the reform will depend on how responsibly government manages tax revenues and how visibly those revenues improve infrastructure, services and economic stability nationwide.

Governor Oborevwori, represented by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said Nigeria cannot ignore the new tax law as the country urgently needs a stronger revenue base to drive human and capital development. He warned that tax collection without accountability would undermine public trust.

“It is not about collecting money; give the people value for their money,” he said, urging Nigerians to be fully informed about the reform. “Do not say it does not concern you—this policy affects everyone.”

Martyns, who chaired the event, said the new tax framework will reshape how Nigerians do business and how government performance is assessed. He charged the Forum and journalists across the country to intensify scrutiny of government spending and ensure transparency in the utilisation of tax revenue.

“The Forum has a role to play in shaping society. As journalists, ensure proper reportage of government activities and insist that revenue is utilised to improve infrastructure, health, education and the wider business environment,” he said.

In his address, the Forum’s Chairman, Mr. Enebeli, stressed that taxation and public service delivery must go hand in hand if the new tax law is to achieve meaningful results. He said citizens expect measurable improvements in their daily lives once the new regime begins.

“It is not just about taxation; Nigerians expect better roads, safer communities and a business-friendly environment,” he said. “As Nigeria enters this new era of tax reforms, it becomes even more important for government to demonstrate value for revenue collected.”

Enebeli commended the Delta State Government for progress on the Ughelli–Kwale–Asaba Road but called for urgent intervention on several critical routes, including the Agbor–Asaba–Onitsha Road and the Effurun–Sapele–Benin corridor. He further drew attention to the Agbor–Umutu–Obiaruku–Abraka–Eku–Sapele Road, noting that its long abandonment has caused massive unemployment, hardship and the closure of numerous businesses along the corridor, worsening economic conditions for residents and traders who rely on the route.

He also emphasised the role of security in economic growth, applauding the launch of the Delta State Security Trust Fund and urging prompt assent and implementation of the newly passed State Community Security Bill. He encouraged corporate bodies, business owners and citizens to support government efforts to strengthen safety and investor confidence.

The Annual Lecture, themed “Nigeria’s New Tax Law: Implications and Opportunities for Businesses and Society,” drew wide participation and provided deep insights into how the new legislation will reshape governance, business operations and public expectations as Nigeria transitions into a new tax era.

