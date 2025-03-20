Oborevwori Is One Of The Best Governor  Delta State Has Ever Produced-Onokpite

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-With the achievements of Delta State Governor Rt. (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori sprawling the breath and length of the state, an Urhobo youth, King Ufuoma Onokpite has described him as the best Governor that Delta State has ever produced.

Onokpite who made the revelation during a telephone chat with our correspondent recently, said despite that Oborevwori has not stayed in office for more than two years, his achievements in term of infrastructural development, health services, education, employment and socio-economic improvement is observed in all nooks and crannies of the state.

“Oborevwori is one of the best Governor we have ever had in Delta state. Infact he is better than Chief James Ibori. He is one of the best Governor that Delta State has ever produced. As for now he is the best. I am not talking about tomorrow because I know that tomorrow someone else might come that could achieve more than him. This is the truth we are saying. Oborevwori is the best Governor that we have ever seen in Delta State,” Onokpite confirmed.

He, however advised Governor Oborevwori to empower the Urhobo youths, stressing that the Ijaws and Itsekiris have bought all the properties in Warri because their leaders in strategic positions in the state empowered them.

“What I mean is that their people have empowered them. They have money. They are buying Urhobo peoples’ property. He should make the Urhobo youths billionaire by empowering them. He should make them wealthy. We are happy for what he is doing for the state generally. As an Urhobo indigene, he should empower the Urhobos as former Delta State Governor Senator Governor Ifeanyi Okowa empowered the Aniocha people.

“We know he is trying in the area of infrastructural development and others but Urhobo youths need to stand. We thank God for what Oborevwori is doing. But he should remember that the Urhobos are suffering. He should empower the youths. The whole Urhobos and members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state we all love him,” he stated.

Reacting to distraction of Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, he stated that the former Deputy Senate President’s action is minimal because he is not a factor in Delta state.

“Omo-Agege is not a factor to Oborevwori. I read one of his publications criticizing Oborevwori. That should not bother him. Omo-Agege is not a factor in Delta State. Omo-Agege is not a match to Oborevwori. He has betrayed the Urhobos. Chief Great Ogboru is not a factor. He has equally betrayed the Urhobos. Their political antecedents can’t make them a match.

“Despite that Omo-Agege is no match to him, he should know that there are Urboho youths who are undercover grooming themselves politically aligning themselves with stronger collaboration among stakeholders who believes in grassroot politics. These particular youths are standby eyeing the governorship seat in the coming election waiting to takeover . As such he should make a very good opportunity of his time. He should make history by printing his name in gold. He has the opportunity to better the life of the youths,” he advised.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com