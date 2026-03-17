Oborevwori Inaugurates 31km Ohoror-Bomadi Road Amidst Commendations

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LAGOS MARCH 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday declared that his administration is deliberately rewriting the development story of riverine communities through massive infrastructure investments and people-focused projects, policies, and programmes.

The Governor made the assertion during the commissioning of the reconstructed 31-kilometre Ohoror–Bomadi Road, a strategic corridor linking Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Patani, Burutu, Bomadi and Burutu Local Government Areas.

Oborevwori described the project as a major milestone in his administration’s resolve to ensure equitable development across all parts of the state, particularly the historically underserved riverine areas.

“We are resolved to rewrite the story of our riverine communities. Our administration is committed to ensuring that sustainable development gets to every part of the state, regardless of terrain or location,” he insisted.

He noted that the road project would significantly boost socio-economic activities in the affected communities by improving connectivity, facilitating trade, and enhancing access to essential services.

According to him, the project will positively impact at least five local government areas, opening up economic opportunities and reducing travel time across the region.

The Governor emphasized that infrastructure development remains a critical driver of economic growth, noting that improved road networks would connect farmers to markets, attract investments and strengthen rural-urban integration.

Providing details of the project, Oborevwori explained that the scope of work included extensive engineering interventions tailored to the swampy terrain, such as sand filling, soil stabilization, concrete reinforcement, embankment protection and asphalt surfacing. He added that the road spans widths of between 6.5 and 10.3 metres, with hard shoulders in some sections.

He also highlighted other ongoing and completed projects across the state, including roads, bridges and educational infrastructure, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to delivering the MORE Agenda anchored on fairness, justice and equity.

Oborevwori disclosed that the State Executive Council recently approved projects worth over N400 billion across critical sectors such as infrastructure, health, education, power, judiciary and security.

On power supply, the Governor said his administration is taking proactive steps to address electricity challenges through policy reforms and infrastructure upgrades, including the extension of transmission lines and installation of transformers in previously underserved communities.

He revealed that some communities that had been without electricity for over a decade have now been reconnected to the national grid, improving living conditions and economic prospects.

The Governor also announced plans to strengthen security across the state, including the construction of police divisions in all 25 local government areas for State Police and a Special Protection Base to enhance safety.

Earlier, Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said the 31-kilometre road project traverses multiple communities and features modern engineering solutions designed to ensure durability in difficult terrain.

In his welcome address, Chairman of Bomadi Local Government Council, Hon. Dagidi Andaye, expressed appreciation to the Governor for what he described as a historic intervention, noting that the area had not witnessed such a project in over 16 years.

He said the road would drastically reduce accidents, improve livelihoods and ease the movement of people and goods across the state.

Speaking on behalf of the people, community leaders and stakeholders including, Hon. Nicholas Mutu, Senator James Manager, Hon. Oboro Preyor, HRM Pere Luke Kalalanama and 1st Vice Chairman of Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, and Mrs Flora Brisibo, commended the Governor for his inclusive governance style and commitment to development, assuring him and President Bola Tinubu of their continued support and massive votes in the 2027 elections.

They noted that the completion of the road has brought relief to residents, many of whom had suffered economic hardship due to poor access and high transportation costs.

The event drew a large crowd of residents, political leaders and traditional rulers, reflecting widespread appreciation for the project and its expected impact on the area.

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