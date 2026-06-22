Oborevwori Hails  Oyebanji Landslide Re-Election As Ekiti Governor Breaks One-Term Jinx

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LAGOS JUNE 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji of Ekiti State on his historic re-election victory, describing it as a well-deserved reward for purposeful leadership and people-oriented governance.

In a congratulatory message on Sunday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori noted that Oyebanji’s landslide victory in the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election reflected the confidence and trust the people of Ekiti State have in his administration.

Oyebanji, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after securing 319,224 votes.

Governor Oborevwori said Oyebanji’s victory was particularly significant because it marked the first time a sitting governor in Ekiti State had successfully won a consecutive second term since the return of democratic rule in 1999.

Oborevwori said the outcome demonstrated the growing acceptance of Oyebanji’s leadership style, which has been widely acknowledged for promoting inclusiveness, development and political stability in the state.

He also lauded the unity within the APC in Ekiti State, noting that the support of party leaders, stakeholders and grassroots members contributed significantly to the governor’s overwhelming victory across the state’s 16 local government areas.

“Your re-election is a clear endorsement of your administration’s achievements and your commitment to the welfare and development of the people of Ekiti State,” Oborevwori said.

He expressed confidence that Oyebanji’s second term would consolidate ongoing development programmes and further advance the socio-economic growth of the state.

The governor wished his Ekiti counterpart continued success, wisdom and good health as he prepares to embark on another four-year term in office.

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