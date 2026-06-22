Delta Govt Dismisses Criticisms Of Oborevwori’s Administration, Says MORE Agenda Delivering Results Across Sectors

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has dismissed criticisms of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration contained in a recent article titled “Beyond Concrete: When Contracts Replace Governance in Oborevwori’s Delta,” describing the publication as an opinion piece built on conjecture, selective omissions and misleading assumptions.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, in a statement, Monday said the Oborevwori administration had, within three years, recorded significant achievements across critical sectors of the state’s economy through the implementation of the MORE Agenda.

Ahon stated that contrary to claims that the government was overly focused on infrastructure projects, the administration had pursued a balanced development strategy encompassing education, healthcare, economic empowerment, rural transformation, environmental sustainability and security.

According to him, one of the administration’s most notable accomplishments is its ability to execute numerous projects without loans, adding that the governor’s prudent management of resources had earned Delta recognition as one of Nigeria’s best-managed sub-national governments.

Defending the government’s infrastructure drive, Ahon said roads, bridges, hospitals, schools, flood control facilities and security infrastructure were essential components of economic development rather than mere construction projects.

He listed major ongoing and completed projects across the state to include the PTI Junction, DSC Roundabout, Enerhen Junction, Otovwodo and Agbor flyovers, as well as the Trans-Warri Road and Bridges project, Ayakoromo Bridge, Kwale-Beneku Bridge and numerous urban and rural road projects spread across the three senatorial districts.

The Governor’s spokesman also highlighted extensive flood-control and drainage projects being undertaken in flood-prone communities, alongside urban renewal initiatives in Asaba, Warri, Ughelli, Sapele and other towns aimed at improving living standards and attracting private investment.

In the health sector, Ahon said the administration had invested heavily in modern medical equipment, including CT scan machines, MRI facilities, dialysis machines and 25 state-of-the-art 4D ultrasound scanners distributed across the state’s local government areas.

He added that more than 150 primary healthcare centres were currently undergoing renovation and upgrading, while continuous investments were being made in healthcare infrastructure and personnel.

He added that a brand new College of Health Technology has been built in Ovrode, Faculty of Medical Sciences building at the Southern Delta University, Ozoro Isoko North Local Government Area.

On education, Ahon said the government had recruited thousands of teaching and non-teaching staff to strengthen learning outcomes in public schools, while upgrading educational infrastructure and revitalising technical education to equip youths with practical skills.

The statement further noted that the administration had empowered hundreds of thousands of residents through social intervention and entrepreneurship programmes such as D-CARES, MORE Grants, MORE Biz-Up, WESAP and the Working Fingers Initiative.

According to Ahon, the programmes have provided financial support, vocational training and business development opportunities to youths, women, artisans and small business owners across the state.

He also rejected allegations that agriculture had been neglected, insisting that the administration continued to support farmers through extension services, agricultural inputs, rural access roads and other initiatives aimed at boosting food production and improving livelihoods.

The government’s commitment to rural transformation, he said, was evident in the construction of roads, bridges, schools, healthcare facilities, water projects and electrification schemes in previously underserved communities, including riverine areas.

Ahon disclosed that several urban and rural water supply projects had also been rehabilitated and expanded to improve access to potable water and enhance public health outcomes.

Responding to criticisms over the proposed construction of police divisional headquarters in the 25 local government areas for the proposed state police, the Governor’s spokesman described the initiative as a strategic investment in the state’s security architecture.

He argued that while policing remains under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Federal Government, state governments have historically partnered security agencies by providing operational support and infrastructure in the interest of public safety.

“The benefits of improved security accrue directly to Deltans, their businesses, farms and communities. A secure environment attracts investment, promotes commerce and enhances the wellbeing of citizens,” he stated.

Ahon maintained that the administration had recorded measurable progress across all sectors, stressing that development should be assessed by its impact on the lives of citizens rather than by commentary.

He said visible improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, water supply, security and economic empowerment across both urban and rural communities were evidence that Governor Oborevwori is delivering on his promises through the MORE Agenda.

The Chief Press Secretary reaffirmed Governor Oborevwori’s commitment to meaningful development, opportunities for all, realistic reforms and enhanced peace and security, noting that the administration would remain focused on sustaining the transformation of Delta State.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn