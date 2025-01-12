Oborevwori Fires Top Delta Government Official

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta Governor, Chief Sheriff Oborevweri, has sacked the state’s Information Commissioner, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, The Nation has learnt.

It is not immediately clear why Osuoza was sacked.

But Director General, Delta State Bureau for Orientation and Communication, Dr. Fred Latimor Oghenesivbe, said: “the former Commissioner for Information, Ifeanyi Osuoza had been briefed already of the state of affairs.”

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Governor Oborevwori directed the Commissioner for Works (Rural roads) Charles Aniagwu to take over the affairs of the Ministry of Information temporarily.

According to Oghenesivbe, an official announcement to that effect will be made by the Governor but for now “Charles Aniagwu will take over the two ministries (Works and Information) for the meantime.”

It was learnt that Aniagwu will resume office on Monday both as Commissioners for Information and Works.

A source said the governor relieved Osuoza of his appointment following a series of complaints of alleged incompetence

Aniagwu had served as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) and Commissioner for Information during ex-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s eight year tenure.

