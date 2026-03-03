Oborevwori Extends Warm Felicitations To Chief Fred Majemite At 62, Hails His Service, Philanthropy

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 3RD (URHOBOTODAU)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warm felicitations to renowned politician, businessman and legal luminary, Chief Fred Majemite, as he marks his 62nd birth anniversary on Tuesday.

In a statement issued in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori described Majemite as an illustrious son of Delta State whose life has been defined by remarkable accomplishments in public service, law, business and philanthropy.

The Governor noted that Majemite, a former Commissioner for Lands, Surveys and Urban Development in Delta State, distinguished himself during his tenure in office through dedication, professionalism and an unwavering commitment to the growth and development of the state.

According to him, Chief Majemite has consistently given a good account of himself both in and out of government, earning the respect and admiration of colleagues, associates, and people across Delta and beyond.

“Chief Fred Majemite has, over the years, demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and a deep passion for service. His contributions to governance and his impact in the legal profession and business community remain noteworthy,” the Governor said.

Oborevwori also commended the Ekiugbo-Ughelli born politician for his philanthropic disposition, describing him as a man with a large heart who has continued to uplift the less privileged and support worthy causes throughout the state.

The Governor said: “On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, I congratulate my dear brother and friend, Chief Fred Okiemute Majemite, on the occasion of his 62nd birth anniversary.

“On this special day, it is my prayer that God will grant you many more years in good health, wisdom and strength to continue rendering greater service to God, humanity and our dear Delta State.”

