Oborevwori Extends Retirement Age Of  Associate Professors In Delta-Owned University

LAGOS JULY 6TH (urhobotoday)-Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has approved the extension of the retirement age for associate professors in state-owned universities from 65 to 70 years.

The announcement was made by the State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, during an interview with journalists on Friday in Asaba.

He described the move as a strategic and compassionate decision aimed at strengthening the academic system, expanding postgraduate programs, and fostering mentorship for younger lecturers.

Tonukari noted that the approval aligned Delta with federal policy, which was amended in 2012 to extend the retirement age for academic staff in the professorial cadre to 70 and for non-academic staff to 65.

While the law had been previously domesticated for Delta State University, the current approval extended its full implementation to all state-owned universities.

“In 2012, the Federal Government amended the law to extend the retirement age of academic staff to 70 years.

“Now, His Excellency has magnanimously extended this to associate professors across all state universities,” he said.

Addressing concerns that the extended retirement age might limit opportunities for younger academics, Tonukari explained that the state’s significant expansion in tertiary education had created numerous academic positions.

“Since 2023, more than 600 academic and non-academic staff have been recruited across our universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education due to ongoing growth and accreditation efforts,” he stated.

He lauded Oborevwori’s administration for investing in the development of Southern Delta University, Ozoro; Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba; University of Delta, Agbor; and the new Southern Delta University campus in Orerokpe.

According to him, these expansions have nearly doubled the institutions’ size and capacity.

Tonukari also highlighted the critical role of experienced academics in developing robust postgraduate programs.

He said the extended retirement age would ensure sustained academic mentorship, advanced research, and quality education across Delta’s higher institutions.

“This decision is timely. For the first time, we are witnessing the rise of strong postgraduate programs in our universities. These senior academics are key to building and sustaining them,” he added.

He reaffirmed the Oborevwori administration’s commitment to education, calling it a pillar for long-term development and capacity building in Delta State.

