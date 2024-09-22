Oborevwori  Excited  As Delta Wins 8th National Youth Games

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori , was understandably elated on Thursday as the state won the 2024 National Youth Games (NYG) tagged “Asaba 2024”.

The state topped the medals chart with a total of 111 medals to stamp its dominance of the games, having won it for 8th consecutive times since inception. Team Delta bagged 46 gold; 31 silver and 34 bronze medals to emerge 8th consecutive winners.

Lagos State came second with a total of 65 medals comprising 26 gold; 20 silver and 19 bronze, while Edo, Delta’s sister State, which had been a major challenger until the last days of he sports festival, came third with 18 gold; 13 silver; 28 bronze medals.

Both Delta and Edo states were split out of the now defunct Bendel State on August 27, 1991.

By the victory, Delta remains the only state that has won the competition since inception in 2013.

An apparently elated Governor Oborevwori, at the closing ceremony of the games held at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, congratulated team Delta and other participating teams on their efforts.

Represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, the Governor thanked the organisers for their hard work, leading to the success of the games.

He said, “May I heartily congratulate the 35 states and Abuja for participating in this year’s Youth Games. Let me specially congratulate our young athletes for their display of raw talents, resilience and sportsmanship during the games. You’re the future of our nation, and we are proud of you.

“I wish to particularly congratulate those who won medals for themselves and their states during the games. I applaud you for your achievements. Your hard work and dedication has indeed, paid off. To those of you, who did not win any medal, please, do not despair, your participation is victory in itself.

“May I also extend my gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Sports Development, (owners of the games), the Local Organizing Committee and all the officials for their tireless efforts in making the games a huge success.

“The Games have, once again, demonstrated the power of sports to unite, to promote friendship and camaraderie, as well as to showcase our rich cultural diversity.

“As we bring the games to a close, let us continue to nurture our young talents, invest in grassroot sports development and provide opportunities for our Youths to excel.

“Here in Delta State, we are committed to developing sports infrastructure, promoting sports education and creating platforms for our youths to thrive.

“I charge you all to continue to earnestly crave for excellence, as you grow to become ambassadors of our nation and to inspire others with your achievements

“As Governor of Delta State, I am particularly honoured to host this prestigious event in our great city of Asaba for the second time. We are eagerly waiting to receive you again for the 9th edition, next year”.

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, represented by the Director of Grassroots Sports Development, Mr Patrick Okeke, commended the Delta State Government for being a worthy partner in sports development in the country.

He said the National Youth Games had been successful in achieving its purpose, adding that it remained a pivotal platform for the discovery of athletes some of who eventually represent the country in various competitions.

The Minister said many athletes discovered in the past were now champions and winning medals for the country.

He congratulated the lone athlete from Gombe State who won three gold medals in gymnastics for his state.

The Minister said the games had created direct and indirect employment, was promoting peace and unity in Nigeria and fostering economic prosperity for the for host state and its surroundings.

Earlier, the Director-General (DG)of the Delta State Sports Commission and Secretary, Local Organising Committee, LOC, Mr Festus Ohwojero, expressed appreciation to the government and people of the state for the opportunity to host the games and thanked Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his support.

