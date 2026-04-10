Oborevwori Congratulates Senator Ede Dafinone At 64

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LAGOS APRIL 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Ede Dafinone, on the occasion of his 64th birth anniversary.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the governor described Senator Dafinone as a distinguished lawmaker and seasoned professional whose contributions to national development and representation of his Senatorial District have remained commendable.

Governor Oborevwori noted that Dafinone’s dedication to public service, coupled with his wealth of experience in both the private and public sectors, has continued to add value to legislative processes and governance in the country.

He praised the senator for his commitment to the welfare of his constituents in Delta Central, highlighting his role in promoting policies and initiatives that foster growth, unity, and development across the senatorial district.

The governor further acknowledged Dafinone’s integrity and leadership qualities, stating that his life and career remain an inspiration to younger generations seeking to make meaningful contributions to society.

Oborevwori prayed for good health, greater accomplishments, and many more years of impactful service for the senator.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I warmly felicitate with Distinguished Senator Ede Dafinone on his 64th birth anniversary.

“It is our prayer that God grants him more wisdom, strength, and good health as he continues to serve the nation,” the statement added.

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