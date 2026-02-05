Oborevwori Charges Newly Trained  Police Cadets To Uphold Integrity, Professionalism

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has charged newly trained police cadets of Delta State origin to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and respect for the rule of law as they begin their careers in the Nigeria Police Force.

The governor gave the charge on Wednesday while receiving the cadets at Government House, Asaba, following their successful completion of training at the Nigeria Police Academy.

Governor Oborevwori congratulated the cadets on what he described as a remarkable achievement, noting that passing out from the Police Academy reflected discipline, resilience, commitment and patience.

He reminded them that they had chosen a noble but demanding profession that required dedication, integrity and professionalism at all times.

“You are special to this state, and we are proud of you,” the governor said, adding that the Police Academy had, over the years, produced outstanding officers who had distinguished themselves within the Nigeria Police Force and other sister security agencies.

He urged the cadets to let their conduct inspire confidence in the communities they would serve, stressing that their actions must always reflect the values of justice, fairness and selfless service.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to security, Governor Oborevwori said Delta State had recorded significant improvements in safety and security over the past two years, and assured that the state government would continue to support security agencies to do more.

The governor encouraged the young officers, whom he described as energetic and familiar with the local environment, to serve diligently and protect the lives and property of Deltans and residents.

To further motivate them, he announced the approval of payment of monthly allowances for the cadets with effect from January, and wished them a successful and fulfilling career in service to Delta State and Nigeria.

Responding on behalf of the cadets, the President of the Police Cadets, ASP Collins Akpevweoghene, thanked the governor for the warm reception and encouragement, describing his presence as a reflection of people-centred leadership and genuine concern for security and youth development.

He commended Governor Oborevwori for the improvements recorded in security, infrastructure, education, healthcare and youth empowerment under his administration, noting that these achievements had strengthened public confidence in governance.

ASP Akpevweoghene assured the governor of the cadets’ commitment to professionalism, integrity and selfless service, while praying for continued wisdom, good health and strength for the governor as he leads the state to greater heights.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com