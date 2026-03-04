Oborevwori Charges Newly Elected Delta APC EXCO On 2027 Victory

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has charged the newly constituted State Working Committee, SWC of Delta State All Progressive Congress (APC) to begin immediate preparations for total victory in the 2027 general elections.

The Governor gave the marching order as Chief Arenyeka emerged by consensus at the Delta APC State Congress as the Chairman of the party in Delta State in an election conducted on Tuesday at the Cenotaph in Asaba. Elder Moses Iduh was elected Deputy Chairman, while Chief Efe Uko emerged as State Secretary.

Also elected through consensus were; Chief Paulinus Akpeki as Delta Central Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Amgbaduba as Delta South Chairman, Engr. Daniel Ossai as Delta North Chairman, Elder Emmanuel Egbabor as State Organising Secretary, Barr. Valentine Onojeghuo as State Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Sobotie as State Woman Leader and Christopher Agali as State Youth Leader, among others.

Addressing party faithful, Governor Oborevwori expressed gratitude to the outgoing executive led by Elder Omeni Sobotie for steering the party through what he described as a defining transition period following the political realignment of April 2025.

The Governor said; “I stand before you today filled with a deep sense of responsibility and brimming with optimism about the bright prospects of our great party. What began as a principled decision to align Delta State with the renewed vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has evolved into a powerful and unstoppable political movement.”

He commended the discipline, cooperation and resilience demonstrated by party members across the state and described the peaceful conduct of congresses in the 270 wards, 25 local government areas and the State as a testament to the APC’s internal democracy.

“There was no imposition. What we witnessed is broad consultation, agreement and inclusiveness. This structure belongs to all of us,” he stated.

The governor charged the new executive to prioritize regular meetings, strengthen grassroots engagement and intensify voter mobilization efforts ahead of the 2027 polls.

“Our mission is unequivocal. We must secure victory at every level – the Presidency, the Senate, the House of Representatives, the Governorship and the State House of Assembly,” Oborevwori said, expressing confidence that the APC in the state would deliver massive votes for President Tinubu and all party candidates.

He reiterated that his administration remains committed to transparency, accountability and performance under the MORE Agenda, highlighting strides in infrastructure, healthcare, education, youth empowerment, agriculture, security and human capital development.

