Oborevwori Charges New HOS On Fairness, Accountability, Workers’ Welfare

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LAGOS OCTOBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has charged the newly appointed Head of Service (HOS), Mrs. Charity Babigha-Ehimen, to lead the state civil service with fairness, humility and integrity, while strengthening discipline, accountability and efficient service delivery.

Oborevwori gave the charge Thursday during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Head of Service, where he urged her to deploy her wealth of experience in the public service to improve the performance of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Congratulating Babigha-Ehimen on her appointment, the governor noted that she had served in various capacities since joining the Delta State Civil Service in 1993. He recalled that she rose through the ranks to become a director before her appointment as Permanent Secretary in 2019.

“I expect you to put that experience to good use in your new role,” the governor said, urging her to work closely with Permanent Secretaries and heads of agencies to promote discipline, accountability and prudent management of public resources.

The governor stressed that effective leadership in the civil service required more than supervision and enjoined Babigha-Ehimen to encourage workers, provide the necessary support for their professional development and demonstrate the standards expected of them.

“Your responsibility is not just to supervise the service, but to help our people work better and serve the public with pride,” he said.

Oborevwori also called on Permanent Secretaries, directors and heads of MDAs to cooperate with the new HOS, emphasising that collective commitment was essential to achieving a more efficient and responsive public service.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, citing regular payment of salaries, sustained investment in training and the introduction of incentives to improve staff morale and productivity.

The governor further explained that the 13th-month salary initiative was designed to provide workers with a substantial end-of-year financial benefit, rather than the traditional distribution of food items.

He disclosed that his administration had also approved the construction of 12 additional duplexes for Permanent Secretaries, as well as a clubhouse for civil servants, with the contract for the latter expected to be awarded soon.

While commending the immediate past Head of Service, Dr. Minimie Oseji for her dedication to the state, Oborevwori wished her a peaceful and fulfilling retirement.

The governor urged civil servants to remain committed, honest and diligent in the discharge of their duties, irrespective of the political season, while appealing to political leaders and their supporters to shun intimidation and violence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Responding, the HOS who expressed appreciation to Governor Oborevwori for finding her worthy of the appointment, pledged to discharge her responsibilities with dedication, fairness and integrity, while ensuring effective implementation of the MORE Agenda to improve service delivery across the state.

Babigha-Ehimen unveiled a four-point strategic action plan aimed at building a competent, digitally empowered, disciplined and productive civil service, adding that the plan would focus on human capital development and digitalisation, workers’ welfare, internal collaboration, and teamwork with Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments.

She also acknowledged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s commitment to workers’ welfare, citing the 13th-month salary, capacity-building initiatives, pension and retirement benefits, and prompt payment of salaries.

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