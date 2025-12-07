Oborevwori Approves Automatic Scholarship For Best Graduating Students In Delta Universities

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has approved automatic scholarship awards for the best graduating students across the four state-owned universities.

This approval is as aimed at strengthening academic excellence and supporting youth development.

Godfrey Enitan, Executive Secretary of the Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board, who announced the approval, said that the gesture reflects the governor’s unwavering commitment to empowering young people through the M.O.R.E. Agenda, particularly in the area of human capital development.

He said that the automatic scholarship scheme would benefit the Best Graduating Student from each academic session in Delta State University, Abraka; Southern Delta University, Ozoro; University of Delta, Agbor and Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba.

Enita explained that each awardee would receive full funding to pursue Master’s and Ph.D. programmes in recognized Nigerian universities.

He noted that beneficiaries would be required to complete the standard scholarship procedures and documentation to access the awards.

“This initiative underscores the State Government’s determination to raise a highly skilled, globally competitive youth population capable of contributing to Delta State’s long-term growth”, he added.

He assured that the Board remains committed to creating opportunities that uplift our students and encourage academic distinction,

The new scholarship policy is expected to further motivate undergraduates across the State-owned institutions to strive for excellence, while positioning Delta State as a leading hub for educational advancement in Nigeria, he concluded.

BusinessDay

