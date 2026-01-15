Obi Cubana Praises Oborevwori Leadership Style, Says Delta ‘In Very Good Hands’

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Business mogul and Chairman of the Cubana Group, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has commended Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for what he described as God-fearing, people-centred and development-driven leadership, declaring that Delta State is “in very good hands” under his administration.

Iyiegbu made the remarks during a visit to the Government House, Asaba, where he was accompanied by the Founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, who was in the state to dedicate the Cubana Millennium City project to God.

The visit highlighted the growing synergy between private investors and the Delta State Government in advancing urban development and attracting investment to the state.

In a post shared on his verified Facebook page after the visit, Obi Cubana praised Governor Oborevwori’s leadership style, describing him as God-fearing and development-oriented.

“When the righteous is on the throne, the state rejoices! Delta State is indeed blessed to have a God-fearing and development-oriented Governor. Delta State is in very good hands,” he wrote.

He also expressed appreciation to the Governor for his openness and accessibility, adding: “Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Executive Governor of Delta State, thanks for access always! We are bringing magic to Delta State.”

Speaking on the Cubana Millennium City Asaba project, the Cubana Group Chairman described it as a landmark development, referring to it as “the Jewel on the Niger.”

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to timely delivery, assuring prospective homeowners and investors that the first phase of the estate would be ready for occupation by December 2026.

Cubana Millennium City Asaba is envisioned as a premium mixed-use development expected to further enhance Asaba’s status as a fast-growing urban and investment hub, in line with the Oborevwori administration’s MORE Agenda of accelerated development, economic growth and improved quality of life for Deltans.

