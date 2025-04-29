Now That Oborevwori Has Secured 2nd Term In APC, Can We Face Governance?

Share This





















By Ovasa Ogaga,

LAGOS APRIL 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In the past five months, Delta State has witnessed a dangerous drift where governance and service delivery took the back seat as Governor Sheriff Oborevwori focused his energy on securing political survival ahead of the 2027 election.

His quiet but desperate move to align with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was an open secret, even if initially denied by his handlers. Now that the political storm appears to have settled with his formal welcome into the APC, the question begging for an urgent answer is simple: can we now return to the real business of governance?

Oborevwori’s journey into the APC was not without chaos. The fear started when former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege convened strategic meetings of APC leaders and stakeholders to dissect how the party lost the 2023 governorship election in Delta State. These consultations, heavily attended by grassroots loyalists, triggered deep anxiety within Oborevwori’s camp, sending them into panic mode.

In the confusion, statements began to fly from the Government House and PDP circles—sometimes at cross purposes and often laced with contradictions. At one point, media aides and loyalists, driven by fear, even accused President Bola Tinubu of allegedly encouraging Oborevwori’s “Nicodemus” moves into APC, while simultaneously pledging allegiance to the PDP fold. It was a clear sign of a government caught between survival and service.

In response, the state PDP leadership moved swiftly to reassure Governor Oborevwori of their “undivided loyalty.” Endorsements began pouring in from all corners, with party stakeholders hurriedly affirming the governor for a second term, our reverend traditional institution and the Church were not left out in this moment of madness —even though he was barely two years into his first term and had, by many assessments, delivered just marginal performance in office.

While the political drama unfolded, the realities on the ground worsened. Key infrastructure projects stalled, workers’ concerns mounted, and critical sectors such as health and education suffered neglect, coupled with worsening insecurity with kidnappers having a free day; even the state capital was not separated, as the political class became the major target. Delta people watched in frustration as governance was sacrificed on the altar of political realignment and personal ambition.

Critics argue that Governor Oborevwori’s obsession with 2027 did not just distract him—it paralyzed decision-making in the Government House. Commissioners and aides reportedly spent more time lobbying and calculating their positions in a post-defection arrangement than focusing on their statutory duties. Delta State, in real terms, was running on autopilot.

Now that the deed is done — with Oborevwori formally embraced by the APC alongside former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the bulk of the PDP structure — it is imperative for the governor to draw a line. Delta State urgently needs a government that governs, not one perpetually distracted by political calculations.

The truth remains that politics will always be part of governance, but it should never be the sole preoccupation. Governor Oborevwori must realize that history will not judge him by the political party he defected to or the intrigues he navigated but by the tangible impact he leaves on Delta State and its people!

There are too many pressing issues calling for attention. Youth unemployment is rife, insecurity threats, many rural communities remain without basic infrastructure, and public hospitals are crying for revitalization and stocked with basic drugs. The people are tired of endless political drama; they want roads, jobs, functional schools, clean water, and a secure environment.

Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E. agenda, which he now claims aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, must translate from political rhetoric into visible action. If the new political alliance is truly for the good of Delta State, then there is no better time than now to show it through governance that works for the ordinary Deltan.

As the dust settles on this political earthquake, the governor must resist the temptation to bask in the euphoria of his new-found political home. The next two years must be dedicated to rebuilding trust, delivering on promises, and focusing squarely on development. Otherwise, Delta State risks being remembered for wasted opportunities amid endless political maneuvering.

Delta people have been patient; now they are watching, and they are waiting. Nor be Cho Cho Cho!

Ovasa Ogaga, a journalist and a public affairs analyst writes from Ughelli.

