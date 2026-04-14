Re: Equity, Not Eastern/Western Urhobo Divide, Should Decide Rotation

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By Justice Iyasere

LAGOS APRIL 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The robust conversation over who should represent Urhobo in the 11th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is gradually gaining traction among the elites, throwing up several arguments with so much maturity.

The piece by Chief Hon. Julius Eguvwebere, Ohwotemu R’ Agbon, the response from Chief William Makinde, former National Treasurer of the PDP, and another rejoinder by Chief Philip Eyagomare et al., offered interesting dimensions to the conversation. One thing is clear from the public discourse so far: Urhobo leaders are deeply invested in who should go to the Senate in 2027. That our leaders could thrash out issues without trading abuses suggests a growing sense of stake in the political state of the Urhobo nation, and this is quite commendable.

The arguments have been framed around two principal basis: the historical dichotomy of the Eastern and Western Urhobo Divisions, or the more contemporary delineation along the Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu, Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie, and Ethiope Federal Constituencies. While these frameworks differ in approach, the underlying principles driving both positions remain consistent. Stakeholders are united in their insistence that merit, proven performance, equitable distribution of political opportunities, and careful power balancing must guide the nomination process in APC. These criteria are essential not only for true inclusiveness among all Urhobo subgroups, but also for stronger, more impactful representation and national visibility for the Urhobo nation.

On these considerations, the Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency (Eastern Urhobo) is uniquely positioned and most deserving of the APC Senate ticket and representation in the 11th Senate. This conclusion rests on solid grounds. Chief William Makinde hit the nail on the head: “Whenever the chance arises for Urhobo to have the Governor of Delta State, the roles of Governor and Senator are typically divided between the Eastern Urhobo Division and the Western Urhobo Division — if one goes to the East, the other goes to the West.” This very history explains Ede Dafinone’s own people in Okpe being less enthusiastic about his candidacy and his anemic performance in his Local Government Area, Sapele, in 2023. Yet, ironically, it is also the same history that has kept our Urhobo ethnic nationality united.

However, Chief Philip Eyagomare is urging us to rethink our approach. His perspective challenges us to move beyond our historical patterns of power sharing and balancing, regardless of how strategic, familiar, or comfortable they may seem. Here’s the tough question his challenge brings to light: if we limit this discussion to just federal constituencies, then let’s ask — when has any serious political party in Delta State ever put forward both a senatorial and a gubernatorial candidate from the same federal constituency or Kingdom? His silence on this point speaks volumes.

The reality is, no serious party would take that route. It’s not just unstrategic; it goes against the unwritten rule of inclusiveness that has kept the Urhobo ethnic nationality united since 1992, when Olorogun Felix Ibru was at the helm of Delta State. Achieving balance isn’t about sentiment; it’s about strategy. And let’s be clear: strategy without merit is just mediocrity. That’s why the Eastern Urhobo block needs to step into the spotlight with renewed urgency.

Moving the senatorial seat to the Eastern Urhobo block (The Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency) is not a favor the All Progressives Congress can grant or deny. If the APC intends to win the 2027 elections at state and national levels, this is the block it cannot afford to ignore. Equity demands the APC look to Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu — and merit demands it hand the senatorial ticket to that constituency where Omo-Agege is the obvious fit.

Luck shined on Ede Dafinone in 2023 when he won the Senate seat on the APC platform while His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori of the PDP became governor from the same Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency, or the same Okpe Kingdom, to the detriment of the other 21 Urhobo kingdoms in Delta Central. It was never in the wildest contemplation of either the PDP or APC to produce both positions from the same constituency. What happened in 2023 was an aberration and a disproportionate distribution of power, never intended, and must never be further reinforced through the nomination of both candidates from the same federal constituency or kingdom on the now robust APC platform.

It is interesting that the major drivers of the return of His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to the Senate are from the Ethiope Federal Constituency, which has not produced any senator. If Ethiope Federal Constituency could make the sacrifice to concede further by appreciating the strategic importance of power balancing between Western and Eastern Urhobo Divisions for the APC and the meritorious performance of Senator Omo-Agege, I wonder why Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency and Okpe Kingdom should be canvassing a stand to retain both positions of governor and senator at the same time.

While Philip Eyagomare would have us deny history, discard our political experience of Western and Eastern Urhobo Divisions, and ignore the reality of power-play among Urhobo kingdoms that lives in the subconscious of every key player and the electorate, there is no denying that those realities will continue to dominate national discourse on our shared political vision and mutual relationships. Even if we must deny the Western and Eastern Urhobo divisions of old, what then is the justification for the same federal constituency and kingdom to produce the governor and senator at the same time? As I remarked earlier, Ede Dafinone is a product of unintended political dynamics. If Omo-Agege had won as governor, there would not have been any reason to ask Dafinone to return home. The present political reality does not support his second-term ambition. His fellow Okpe man from the same federal constituency is governor and that suffices for them.

According to Philip Eyagomare, “Over the years, candidates have emerged from different local governments based on political strength, party dynamics, and individual merit”. What was the political strength of Ede Dafinone in the 2023 general elections? Political strength is usually judged by election results. What was the result posted by the APC in Sapele in the 2023 polls, including his own senatorial election? Who does not know that Ede Dafinone is a product of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s political sagacity? Chief Philip Eyagomare spoke on mentorship. Would he want to deny that Ede Dafinone got political mentorship from Omo-Agege? Let us face facts: if Ede Dafinone does not want to live in barefaced denial and a misguided sense of hubris, should he not join in the call for Omo-Agege to return to the Senate, and that he would only seek re-election if Omo-Agege failed to heed the call?

On the argument about equity in power distribution, four persons have been elected senators from the Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie political bloc including Senator David Omueya Dafinone, Senator Chief William Eradajaye, Senator Adego Eferakeya and now Senator Ede Dafinone. The Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency has had four too including Fred Brume, Felix Ibru, Ewherido/Aguariavwodo and Omo-Agege. I have joined Pius Ewherido and Aguariavwodo because the latter completed the tenure of the former.

The Ethiope Federal Constituency has yet to produce a senator, but it did give the Urhobo nation eight solid years in the Government House thanks to Chief James Ibori. One governor can make a bigger impact than ten senators. Felix Ibru only managed to hold the position for a short period of 18 months during military rule, with limited powers. In contrast, Ibori served a full eight years from Ethiope in the Western Urhobo Division, and now Oborevwori, also from the Western Urhobo Division, is eyeing a second term without serious opposition or the chaos of 2023. Put Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on the APC platform as the Delta Central senatorial candidate, and the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will crush all opposition before it forms in 2027. That is the reality. That is the deal.

When we take a step back and look at the bigger picture, zoning the 2027 APC Delta Central Senate ticket to the Eastern Urhobo Division is not just a good idea—it’s a strategic must. This approach is all about power balancing rather than simply rotating power. If we were strictly following power rotation, then it would be Eastern Urhobo’s turn to produce the governor after Ibori’s eight years and Oborevwori’s four. The concepts of power rotation and balancing were at the heart of Omo-Agege’s run for governor and Dafinone’s senatorial bid under the APC banner in 2023. However, with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori from Western Urhobo seeking re-election on the APC platform, it’s only fair and just that the Senate seat goes to Eastern Urhobo. This move is crucial for maintaining the power balance that the APC needs to succeed in 2027 in Delta State. There’s simply no reason for Western Urhobo, Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency, or Okpe Kingdom to hold onto both prestigious tickets within the same political party. Doing so would only create unnecessary tension within the party and the Urhobo community, potentially jeopardizing the APC’s chances in the national elections of 2027.

Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, despite being a more formidable candidate than Ede Dafinone, stepped aside in 2023 to ensure a power balance between Eastern and Western Urhobo in the interest of the APC. The argument by the Philip Eyagomare group that Eastern and Western Urhobo should not be mentioned in this conversation is obnoxiously offensive. We have observed this principle for years; Chief James Ibori supported Fred Brume and Felix Ibru for Senate from Eastern Urhobo for that reason. Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for the greater good of the APC and the Urhobo nation, would do well to advise Ede Dafinone to jettison his second-term ambition to balance political power ahead of 2027.

Justice Iyasere is the former Vice Chairman of the Udu Local Government Area, Delta State

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