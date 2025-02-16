Northern Youths Back Tompolo, Tantita Against Allegations Of  Rights Abuse Claims

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Northern Youths Progressive Network has defended Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, led by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, against allegations of human rights abuses made by the Arewa Youth Alliance for Progress and Development.

These claims have been characterised as unfounded and intended to undermine the reputation of the security organisation that is actively combating pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta.

During a press conference in Abuja yesterday, Comrade Bala Mohammed, the Convener of the Northern Youths Progressive Network, highlighted Tantita’s significant contributions since 2022. He noted that the organisation has boosted revenue generation and created over 47,000 jobs in the Niger Delta.

The group emphasised that Tantita has received acclaim from stakeholders in the oil sector for its effective operations and collaboration with law enforcement agencies. They urged the public to recognise the positive impact of Tantita’s work, which focuses on apprehending offenders and cooperating with the appropriate authorities.

Mohammed stated, “These allegations are baseless and malicious, aiming to tarnish the reputation of a top-performing private security organisation dedicated to eradicating pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region.

“The Federal Government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, made a prudent decision to engage Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, given its expertise in pipeline surveillance.

“Tantita’s activities have received widespread acclaim from stakeholders in the oil sector and the government.

“Notably, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has created over 47,000 jobs in the Niger Delta, enhancing the socioeconomic development of the region and contributing to the recovery of the degraded environment caused by oil theft.”

Vanguard

